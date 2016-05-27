Giro d'Italia stage 19 highlights - Video

leaders climb amid the snow during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Stage 19 shook the Giro d'Italia from top to bottom as embattled Italian star Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) soloed to a revitalising stage win, climbing to second overall after Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto-NL-Jumbo) crashed on a descent and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leaped into the overall race lead.

The drama took place as Nibali, Chaves and Kruijswijk crested the Colle dell'Agnello together. The Italian descent specialist pressed the pace, and Kruijswijk cracked just three corners down, smashing into a snowbank and attempting to recover while his rivals slipped away. From there it was a classic chase at the Dutchman set off, alone at first, after the two escapees who rode together to the bottom of the final climb to the Risoul ski area.