Giro d'Italia stage 18 highlights - Video

Pink jersey Dutch Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL) rides during the 18th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) took a nail-biting victory on stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia in Pinerolo on Thursday. After being dropped from the day's breakaway on the last climb over the Pramartino, he managed to claw his way back to the two leaders on the road; his teammate Gianluca Brambilla and Moreno Moser (Cannondale), in the last possible moment, and jumped around the pair to take the stage victory.

The overall contenders, including maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo), finished over 13 minutes behind the stage winner. The Dutchman maintained his lead in the overall classification by three minutes ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and 3:23 ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).