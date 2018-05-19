Giro d'Italia: Stage 14 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) attacks on the Zoncolan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins on Monte Zoncolan, stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes second behind Chris Froome (Team Sky) on Monte Zoncolan, stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) chases Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Monte Zoncolan, stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) - stage winner

It is a really, really special feeling winning on top of this climb. Such an amazing feeling. It's such a monumental climb for the Giro d'Italia, such a monumental climb for the race in general. It's such a good feeling, especially after a hard start to the race for me and the team. The team has supported me so well in these last two weeks, so to get the victory today really means a lot.

Related Articles Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome conquers Monte Zoncolan

(Why attack with 4km to go?) I felt like that was the moment where the race was really on the limit. I felt that was the moment for me to go. I'd obviously done the recon here and knew the last few kilometres. The team had done a great job pulling me to that moment, Wout had done a really big effort and made it really hard up until that point. Even right to the line, Simon was just behind me. I kept hearing five seconds, ten seconds, five seconds. I didn't know if he was going to catch me or not. It was such a relief to get into that last 100m and to hear I was going to win the stage. (Eurosport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - race leader

I tried to go for the stage. I was chasing him all the way to the line. I just didn't have the final bit to get him.

I was happy with my ride. I'm a little tired now, but it's all good.

It was good teamwork throughout the whole day. Wout did some great work for Chris on the climb to pull him up halfway. We've executed our game plan to perfection. It was a really important stage and it's important for the team to get the stage win.

(Still going for the overall win) We have to think that if someone can do it, it's Chris. He's already won the Tour de France four times and one time the Vuelta a España. If there is someone who can make it, I have a feeling it's him.

The intention of the team was to win the stage, this was the first high mountain stage. We were very motivated and did our best. We missed it by a few, but this is one step forward in the Giro and a good day for us.