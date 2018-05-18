Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wears the pink leader's jersey and sits in the field during stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) won his third stage at the Giro d'Italia, this time in the stage 13 bunch sprint to the finish line in Nervesa della Battaglia. The Italian proved fastest after a perfect lead-out, beating double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo).

The day's breakaway formed early during the 180km stage from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia. Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo), Marco Marcato (UAE Team Emirates), Andrea Vendrame (Androni Gioccatoli-Sidermec), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia), were the escapees, but they were caught with six kilometres to go, as sprinters' teams set up for the bunch sprint.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished in the bunch to keep hold of the maglia rosa, 47 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and 1:04 to Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ). The race heads back into the mountains this weekend, as the peloton will contest the Monte Zoncolan on Saturday's stage 14.