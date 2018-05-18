Giro d'Italia: Stage 13 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 6 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) wears the pink leader's jersey and sits in the field during stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Quick-Step Floors stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 The peloton during stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Richard Carapaz wears the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) soaked at the finish line of stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) - stage winner

It is amazing. After a few difficult days, that’s what I needed and the team needed too because they worked hard for two days. They deserve it. Yesterday, everyone was worried about it - it was a bad day. We had two or three days really bad, but we are really determined to keep this jersey until Rome, and we really wanted to win after the beautiful start.

Like I said this morning, the sport life is never easy. You win, you lose, you have a good moment, you have a bad moment, you live a dream, the dream is done and then you need to start another dream. Now it’s one week to go and we have this jersey. I don’t know how it will go, but the important thing is to get back to winning. (Eurosport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - overall leader

I did the sprint! (Laughs) I was just trying to stay safe. The guys did a really good job keeping me in the front, and then once the sprinters came to the front I was safely in the peloton so it was OK.

It was the easiest day we've had so far, but no race is easy. I'm looking forward to tomorrow now.

I was in the front all day. I didn't actually see or speak to too many people. I was just relaxing with the guys up there.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) - stage runner-up

I couldn't get on the right wheel. I had to come from very far back. I think I was the quickest in the finale but I just couldn't get out. There'll be another day. (Eurosport)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) - Best your rider

It's been an easy day. That's what we need at this point in the Giro. It was a bunch sprint, so that was good.

The Zoncolan is a very hard climb, and we hope to do the best with our team. I am the leader of Movistar with Carlos Betancur. We hope for the very best, and I'm sure it will be something very different to what we've had over the last two days.

It was actually a nice stage. Not as relaxing as yesterday's stage was before it went bananas. Yesterday there was less wind and it was less nervous until the race really went off in the last 40k. Today, there was always this annoying side wind that made the bunch really strung out even though it was an easier pace. Obviously, coming into the finish with that little bump it gave a few guys the opportunity to attack and that made it a bit more exciting.

Rohan's previous record in Grand Tours have always been quite disappointing for him but he's shown this time around that he's ready. He seems to be in great shape and he seems quite confident that he can be in that top 10 by next weekend. I think the team is around him as much as we can. That's the number one plan and then we want to try and slip a rider into the breakaway over the next few days if we can. (Eurosport)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) - Italian champion

If I think about Zoncolan, the idea of legend comes in my mind. It's a legendary climb and who wins there deserves a place as legend of the Giro. This idea gives me extra motivation for trying to realize a good performance. It will be an important test for all the GC contenders, on that steep climb you can not hide yourself. (UAE Team Emirates)