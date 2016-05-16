Giro d'Italia: Rest-day reflections - Podcast
Featuring Tom Dumoulin and the CN team
The Cyclingnews team sit down on the second rest day of the Giro d’Italia to dissect and discuss the performances of the overall contenders in the race.
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia video highlights stages 1-9
Giro d'Italia: Analysing the GC contenders
Giro d'Italia: Renewed optimism for Landa ahead of the mountains
Agnoli visits newborn son on Giro d'Italia rest day
Giro d'Italia: Hesjedal looks at the bigger picture after first nine stages
Dumoulin ready to drop out of GC battle to chase stage wins at Giro d'Italia
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) currently leads the overall, and wears the maglia rosa after nine days of racing, while a host of rivals including Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) are positioned inside the top ten.
The team also meet Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) on the rest day, while Stephen Farrand looks ahead to the stage profiles for week two.
Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy