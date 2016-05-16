Trending

Giro d'Italia: Rest-day reflections - Podcast

Featuring Tom Dumoulin and the CN team

The Cyclingnews team sit down on the second rest day of the Giro d’Italia to dissect and discuss the performances of the overall contenders in the race.

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) currently leads the overall, and wears the maglia rosa after nine days of racing, while a host of rivals including Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) are positioned inside the top ten.

The team also meet Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) on the rest day, while Stephen Farrand looks ahead to the stage profiles for week two.

Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
 