Agnoli visits newborn son on Giro d'Italia rest day

Vincenzo Nibali’s close friend and loyal domestique Valerio Agnoli enjoyed a special rest day on Monday, travelling home by helicopter to see his son who was born last Friday, while Agnoli was in action at the Giro d’Italia.

Agnoli was given special permission by his Astana team the UCI to leave the race and travel home, with Giro d’Italia organiser RCS Sport helping him fly by helicopter so he could visit his wife and family and return to the Giro d’Italia in time for Tuesday’s 10th stage from Campi Bisenzio to Sestola. While Nibali and his teammates went for a short training ride near Prato, Agnoli got to spend time with his wife, newly born son and young daughter Greta in hospital before quickly returning to Tuscany on Monday afternoon.

Agnoli revealed he has become a father for a second time via social media on Friday. His wife Giovanna gave birth to a boy, weighing 4.2kg, with the couple deciding to name him Luis Leon.