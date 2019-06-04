Giro d'Italia race analysis - Podcast

The Ecuadoran flag flies high during the final Giro d'Italia podium in Verona (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s just a couple of days since the end of the Giro d'Italia, where Movistar's Richard Carapaz sealed the overall honours with a solid final time trial in Verona. He beat two-time Giro d’Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) by more than a minute, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) taking third.

In this podcast, we’ll hear from Carapaz's directeur sportif Max Sciandri and his teammate Mikel Landa, who just missed out on the podium. We’ll also hear from third-place finisher Roglic, and from Chad Haga, who won the final time trial. EF Education First’s Joe Dombrowski, who finished 12th overall, is also on hand.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

