Giro d'Italia race analysis - Podcast
Hear from Max Sciandri, Mikel Landa, Primoz Roglic, Chad Haga and Joe Dombrowski
It’s just a couple of days since the end of the Giro d'Italia, where Movistar's Richard Carapaz sealed the overall honours with a solid final time trial in Verona. He beat two-time Giro d’Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) by more than a minute, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) taking third.
In this podcast, we’ll hear from Carapaz's directeur sportif Max Sciandri and his teammate Mikel Landa, who just missed out on the podium. We’ll also hear from third-place finisher Roglic, and from Chad Haga, who won the final time trial. EF Education First’s Joe Dombrowski, who finished 12th overall, is also on hand.
