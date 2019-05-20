Giro d’Italia: Rest day podcast with Dumoulin, Roglic and Ewan

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd’s of Leadville, we look back on the opening week of the Giro d’Italia and debate whether the race is effectively over after Primoz Roglic put significant time between himself and his rivals in the stage 9 time trial.

There are still two weeks of racing and a flurry of mountain stages to come and, while Roglic is in the driving seat, the likes of Vincenzo Nibali will be confident of at least trying to unsettle the Jumbo Visma rider.

Simon Yates, on the other hand, has several minutes to make up after a shocking time trial on stage 9, and we debate whether the British climber can bounce back in the second half of the race.

We hear from Tom Dumoulin and discuss whether his departure is good or bad for Roglic, and finally we hear from Caleb Ewan, who won his first Grand Tour stage in Lotto Soudal colours on stage 8.

