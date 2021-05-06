Giro d'Italia 2021 team presentation at Castello el Valentino - Gallery

Grande Partenza begins Saturday with ITT in Turin for race favourites Almeida, Hindley, Vlasov and Simon Yates
The 23 teams competing at the 2021 Giro d'Italia took center stage for a opening ceremony and team presentation in front of the Castello del Valentino in Turin, which will host the Grande Partenza on Saturday, May 8. A former House of Savoy royal residence, the castle is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site and used by a local university.
The Italian Grand Tour returns to its traditional sprint slot with 3,479.9 kilometres across three weeks, ending in Milan on Sunday, May 30. It was just seven months ago that Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers captured the GC title on the final day of racing in Milan, taking the maglia rosa from the shoulders of Jai Hindley, now riding for Team DSM.
A mainly virtual audience watched the riders walk through the courtyard of the Parco del Valentino, including favourites Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Hindley with teammate Romain Bardet of Team DSM.