Giro d'Italia 2021 team presentation at Castello el Valentino - Gallery

Image 1 of 31 The Trofeo Senza Fine is held by Barbara Pedrotti, former Miss Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Team presentation and opening ceremony took place Thursday at Castello del Valentino in Turin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 EF Education-Nippo on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Bardiani CSF Faizane on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Riders from Trek-Segafredo capture the event on cameras (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Peter Sagan with his Bora-Hansgrohe team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Champion of New Zealand, George Bennett, with Jumbo-Visma team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Jumbo-Visma sprinter Dylan Groenewegen (center) makes return to racing after nine-month suspension (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 31 Elia Viviani with his Cofidis team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 New EF Education-Nippo 'Euphoria' kits revealed at team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Remco Evenepoel of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Full squad for AG2R Citroën takes the stage with the French flag (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Sprinter Caleb Ewan holds a Lotto Soudal team bicycle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Movistar team on stage with American Matteo Jorgenson in center (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) is one of the race favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Jai Hindley, 2020 runner-up, takes the stage with Team DSM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers is one of the favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers is a favourite for both time trial stages (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 EF Education-First in new team kits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 Lotto Soudal team ready to take the stage and smile for the cameras (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Japan's Yukiya Arashiro of Bahrain Victorious enjoys the ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux takes the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Italian Vincenzo Nibali with special wrap on his left wrist to allow him to compete (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Bandage on wrist of Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 31 Belgian champion Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 31 Simon Yates will lead Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 31 Dancers take to the sky during the 104th Giro d'Italia team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 31 Acrobats in the air over the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 31 Dancers performing overhead as the teams take the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 31 Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 31 Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 23 teams competing at the 2021 Giro d'Italia took center stage for a opening ceremony and team presentation in front of the Castello del Valentino in Turin, which will host the Grande Partenza on Saturday, May 8. A former House of Savoy royal residence, the castle is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site and used by a local university.

The Italian Grand Tour returns to its traditional sprint slot with 3,479.9 kilometres across three weeks, ending in Milan on Sunday, May 30. It was just seven months ago that Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers captured the GC title on the final day of racing in Milan, taking the maglia rosa from the shoulders of Jai Hindley, now riding for Team DSM.

A mainly virtual audience watched the riders walk through the courtyard of the Parco del Valentino, including favourites Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Hindley with teammate Romain Bardet of Team DSM.

The opening ceremony saw several teams wear new jerseys for the first time - EF Education-Nippo and Israel Start-Up Nation - and celebrated the 90th anniversary for the maglia rosa itself.

There are two time trials to bookend the race on stages 1 and 21, with plenty of mountain stages to challenge the peloton in between, as well as a wild card of the sterrato in Tuscany for stage 11.

Click or swipe through the gallery above.