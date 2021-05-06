Trending

Giro d'Italia 2021 team presentation at Castello el Valentino - Gallery

Grande Partenza begins Saturday with ITT in Turin for race favourites Almeida, Hindley, Vlasov and Simon Yates

Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Trofeo Senza Fine - Barbara Pedrotti - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

The Trofeo Senza Fine is held by Barbara Pedrotti, former Miss Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Team presentation and opening ceremony took place Thursday at Castello del Valentino in Turin (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - EF Education - Nippo - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

EF Education-Nippo on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Bardiani CSF Faizane' - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Bardiani CSF Faizane on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Giulio Ciccone (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Riders from Trek-Segafredo capture the event on cameras (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Bora - Hansgrohe - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan with his Bora-Hansgrohe team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - George Bennett (NZL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Champion of New Zealand, George Bennett, with Jumbo-Visma team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Dylan Groenewegen (NED - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jumbo-Visma sprinter Dylan Groenewegen (center) makes return to racing after nine-month suspension (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Elia Viviani (ITA - Cofidis) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Elia Viviani with his Cofidis team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - EF Education - Nippo - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

New EF Education-Nippo 'Euphoria' kits revealed at team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remco Evenepoel of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - AG2R Citroen Team - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Full squad for AG2R Citroën takes the stage with the French flag (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Scenery - Caleb Ewan (AUS - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sprinter Caleb Ewan holds a Lotto Soudal team bicycle (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Movistar Team - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Movistar team on stage with American Matteo Jorgenson in center (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) is one of the race favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Jai Hindley (AUS - Team DSM) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Jai Hindley, 2020 runner-up, takes the stage with Team DSM (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers is one of the favourites (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers is a favourite for both time trial stages (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Alberto Bettiol (ITA - EF Education - Nippo) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

EF Education-First in new team kits (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Scenery - Lotto Soudal - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Lotto Soudal team ready to take the stage and smile for the cameras (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Yukiya Arashiro (JPN - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Japan's Yukiya Arashiro of Bahrain Victorious enjoys the ceremonies (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Intermarche' - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux takes the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - Torino - Castello del Valentino - Team Presentation - 06/05/2021 - Vincenzo Nibali (ITA - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Italian Vincenzo Nibali with special wrap on his left wrist to allow him to compete (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino Injury Detail view Trek Bike girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Bandage on wrist of Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino Mask Covid safety measures girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Belgian champion Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Simon Yates will lead Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 Dancers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dancers take to the sky during the 104th Giro d'Italia team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 Dancers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Acrobats in the air over the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino Dancers girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dancers performing overhead as the teams take the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 The Trofeo Senza Fine during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino Detail view girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TURIN ITALY MAY 06 The Trofeo Senza Fine during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Team Presentation at Castello el Valentino Silhouette Detail view girodiitalia Giro on May 06 2021 in Turin Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 23 teams competing at the 2021 Giro d'Italia took center stage for a opening ceremony and team presentation in front of the Castello del Valentino in Turin, which will host the Grande Partenza on Saturday, May 8.  A former House of Savoy royal residence, the castle is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site and used by a local university. 

The Italian Grand Tour returns to its traditional sprint slot with 3,479.9 kilometres across three weeks, ending in Milan on Sunday, May 30. It was just seven months ago that Tao Geoghegan Hart of Ineos Grenadiers captured the GC title on the final day of racing in Milan, taking the maglia rosa from the shoulders of Jai Hindley, now riding for Team DSM.

A mainly virtual audience watched the riders walk through the courtyard of the Parco del Valentino, including favourites Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), Alexandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Hindley with teammate Romain Bardet of Team DSM.

The opening ceremony saw several teams wear new jerseys for the first time - EF Education-Nippo and Israel Start-Up Nation - and celebrated the 90th anniversary for the maglia rosa itself.

There are two time trials to bookend the race on stages 1 and 21, with plenty of mountain stages to challenge the peloton in between, as well as a wild card of the sterrato in Tuscany for stage 11. 

Click or swipe through the gallery above.