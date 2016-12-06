Giro del Trentino to become Tour of the Alps for 2017

Image 1 of 5 The new logo for Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Courtesy of Tour of the Alps) Image 2 of 5 Euregio's presidents Günther Platter (Tirol), Ugo Rossi (Trentino) e Arno Kompatscher (Südtirol) after the protocol agreement. (Image credit: Michele Bolognini/USP Bolzano) Image 3 of 5 2016 Giro del Trentino winner Mikel Landa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) gets the stage win at the Giro del Trentino in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Giro del Trentino passes the vineyards in the valley (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro del Trentino will become the Tour of the Alps in 2017, according to a race press release from the race organisers on Tuesday.

Completing its 40th edition in 2016, the Giro del Trentino has long been a key prep race in the run-up to the Giro d'Italia, with numerous pink jersey contenders in attendance every year. Astana's Vincenzo Nibali was the last Giro d'Italia winner to claim Trentino the same year as the Grand Tour, in 2013. Team Sky's Mikel Landa won the event this season.

The three-part cross-border region comprising Trentino and its northern neighbour South Tyrol in Italy, as well Tyrol in Austria, will take over the race next year, looking to expand its geographic range. G.S. Alto Garda will continue to manage the event, whose full five-stage parcours will be revealed in January

"We're extremely proud of the new project starting right now," said G.S. Alto Garda President Giacomo Santini via the release, noting that the organizers were "aiming to enhance our race and show the amazing territories where it takes place to the global audience even more than we already did over the last editions."

The Giro del Trentino started off as a one-day race in 1962 and gradually grew. The 2.HC classified race has also become a relatively popular build-up for riders targeting Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Previous winners include Nibali, Richie Porte and Ivan Basso. Landa claimed victory in this year's race when he beat Tanel Kangert by just two seconds.

The new-look event will take place between April 17 and April 21.

"We're following up to the exciting 40-year history of Giro del Trentino with a new spirit," read a statement from the three regional presidents. "The Alps unite people sharing nature, history and culture as a common ground. The sport helps to go beyond the borders in name of a better lifestyle inspired by the sustainable mobility."