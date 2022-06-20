Girmay returns to action this week after cork injury recovery
By Patrick Fletcher published
Eritrean to do TT and road race at national championships
Biniam Girmay will return to racing this weekend after recovering from the eye injury he sustained in a freak accident on the podium at the Giro d'Italia.
The Eritrean, who suffered a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of his left eye last month, will race his national Championships this weekend.
He will line up in the time trial on Friday June 24, as well as the road race on Sunday June 26.
Biniam Girmay suffered his injury when opening the celebratory bottle of bubbly after becoming the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia.
The cork flew out and hit his left eye, causing a haemorrhage in the anterior chamber, which forced him to abandon the race.
A week after the accident, fresh medical tests determined that Girmay had escaped without permanent damage to his eye, although a total period of nearly three weeks off the bike had to be observed.
Girmay, who won Gent-Wevelgem in the spring, will not make his Tour de France debut this year, instead building the second part of his season around the World Championships in Australia.
After his national championships, he is set to return to Europe in July before racing the Tour de Pologne and a number of one-day Classics in advance of the Worlds.
"Thank you to everyone who supported me and pushed me. I'm OK now. See you soon," Girmay had said as he left the Giro.
"I was a bit sad about what happened with the champagne but when I came back to the hotel they were super happy. They were a bit afraid, but when it looked ok, I really enjoyed it, I'm happy."
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.