Giove pleads guilty to drug charges

Former downhill World Champion Missy Giove pleaded guilty in a US federal marijuana trafficking case in New York earlier this week. After declining an appeal, her case moves next to sentencing.

Giove gave her guilty plea in response to one count of conspiracy to possess drugs with the intent to distribute on Monday in US District Court in Albany, New York. According to the Glen Falls Post Star, she admitted a role in the delivery of over 350 pounds of marijuana from California to the Albany area.

She also admitted involvement in shipments of drugs from as long ago as 2006.

Giove remains free on bail, but with her guilty plea, may face five to 40 years in prison, up to $2 million in fines and a lifetime of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for March 25 after she declined to appeal.

US federal agents took Giove, 37, into their custody on drug charges after linking her to a vehicle she was driving in upstate New York in mid-June. She was charged along with Eric Canori, 30.