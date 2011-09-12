Gilbert takes over WorldTour rankings lead from Evans

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins in Quebec City (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is the new leader of the UCI WorldTour rankings following his performance in Canada's two single-day WorldTour events: Friday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. Gilbert won in Quebec on Friday to bump previous WorldTour leader and future 2012 teammate Cadel Evans (BMC) from the top spot and then extended his lead on Sunday with a third place finish in Montreal.

Gilbert's 130 points earned in Canada bring his season total to 698. Evans now holds second overall with 574 points while Alberto Contador remains in third with 471 points.

In addition to the one-day races in Canada, the season's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, wrapped up on Sunday and provided a rankings boost to the top performers. Joaquim Rodriguez moved from 5th to 4th place, leapfrogging Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), but the biggest move in the top-20 was made by Bradley Wiggins (Sky) who jumped from 18th to 7th following his 3rd place finish.

Defending Vuelta champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was not able to add another Vuelta title to his palmares, finishing 7th in the 2011 edition, but nonetheless the Italian moved from 15th to 9th on the WorldTour standings.

Vuelta revelation and runner-up Chris Froome (Sky) made his first appearance of the season in the WorldTour rankings, entering in 25th place.

Gilbert's continued success this season has also affected the team rankings as his Omega Pharma-Lotto squad now occupies the top position, formerly held by Leopard Trek which drops to second. The Belgian ProTour team now leads Leopard Trek by 61 points while Sky moves up into third overall, 93 points behind Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Spain remains atop the nation rankings with 1,357 points, but Belgium has closed the gap and moved into second place with 1,163 points. Italy moves into third with 1,112 points while Australia dropped from 2nd to 4th with 1,082 points.

Only two events remain on the WorldTour calendar for 2011, the Tour of Beijing, October 5-9, and the Giro di Lombardia, October 15.

UCI WorldTour rankings - Individuals 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 698 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 574 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 471 4 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 366 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 357 6 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 307 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 289 8 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 284 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 272 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 260 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 252 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 252 13 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 243 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 230 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 222 16 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 217 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 207 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 206 19 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 203 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 194 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 184 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 170 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 169 24 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 158 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 157 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 152 27 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 28 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 136 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 31 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 33 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 36 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 118 37 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 38 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 111 39 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 40 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 101 44 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 101 45 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 46 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 47 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 95 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 94 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 51 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 91 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 55 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 57 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 81 58 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 80 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 80 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 78 61 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 64 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 65 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 71 66 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 67 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 68 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 69 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 70 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 72 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 73 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 74 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 75 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 58 76 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 78 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 79 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 54 80 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 81 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 84 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 46 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 87 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 43 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 89 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 90 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 91 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 92 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 36 93 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 35 94 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 33 95 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 96 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 97 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 30 98 ** 30 99 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 28 100 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 101 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 28 102 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 27 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 104 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 105 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 106 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 26 107 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 109 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 110 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 111 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 24 112 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 113 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 114 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 115 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 116 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 117 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 119 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 120 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 122 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 123 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 124 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 125 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 16 126 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 127 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 128 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 16 129 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 130 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 131 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 132 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 13 133 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 13 134 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 135 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 136 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 137 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 138 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 139 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 10 140 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 141 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 142 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 144 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 145 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 146 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 147 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 148 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 10 149 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 150 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 151 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 152 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 153 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 154 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 155 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 6 156 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 157 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 159 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 6 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 161 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 162 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 163 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 6 164 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 165 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 166 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 167 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 168 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 170 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 171 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 172 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 173 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 174 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 175 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 176 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 177 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 178 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 179 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 180 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 181 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 182 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 183 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 184 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 185 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2 186 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 187 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 188 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 189 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 190 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 191 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 192 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 193 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 194 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 195 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 196 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 197 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 198 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 199 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 2 200 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 201 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 202 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 203 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 204 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1 205 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1 206 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 1 207 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 208 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 209 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 210 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 211 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 212 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 213 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 214 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 215 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 216 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 217 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 218 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 219 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 220 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 221 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1 222 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

UCI WorldTour rankings - Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Lotto 1079 pts 2 Leopard Trek 1018 3 Sky Procycling 986 4 BMC Racing Team 877 5 HTC-Highroad 780 6 Lampre - ISD 754 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 715 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 689 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 673 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 644 11 Team Radioshack 639 12 Katusha Team 552 13 Movistar Team 474 14 Euskaltel-Euskadi 471 15 Pro Team Astana 412 16 Quickstep Cycling Team 371 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 369 18 Ag2R La Mondiale 342