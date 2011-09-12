Gilbert takes over WorldTour rankings lead from Evans
Omega Pharma-Lotto new team leader, Spain remains top nation
Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is the new leader of the UCI WorldTour rankings following his performance in Canada's two single-day WorldTour events: Friday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. Gilbert won in Quebec on Friday to bump previous WorldTour leader and future 2012 teammate Cadel Evans (BMC) from the top spot and then extended his lead on Sunday with a third place finish in Montreal.
Gilbert's 130 points earned in Canada bring his season total to 698. Evans now holds second overall with 574 points while Alberto Contador remains in third with 471 points.
In addition to the one-day races in Canada, the season's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, wrapped up on Sunday and provided a rankings boost to the top performers. Joaquim Rodriguez moved from 5th to 4th place, leapfrogging Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), but the biggest move in the top-20 was made by Bradley Wiggins (Sky) who jumped from 18th to 7th following his 3rd place finish.
Defending Vuelta champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was not able to add another Vuelta title to his palmares, finishing 7th in the 2011 edition, but nonetheless the Italian moved from 15th to 9th on the WorldTour standings.
Vuelta revelation and runner-up Chris Froome (Sky) made his first appearance of the season in the WorldTour rankings, entering in 25th place.
Gilbert's continued success this season has also affected the team rankings as his Omega Pharma-Lotto squad now occupies the top position, formerly held by Leopard Trek which drops to second. The Belgian ProTour team now leads Leopard Trek by 61 points while Sky moves up into third overall, 93 points behind Omega Pharma-Lotto.
Spain remains atop the nation rankings with 1,357 points, but Belgium has closed the gap and moved into second place with 1,163 points. Italy moves into third with 1,112 points while Australia dropped from 2nd to 4th with 1,082 points.
Only two events remain on the WorldTour calendar for 2011, the Tour of Beijing, October 5-9, and the Giro di Lombardia, October 15.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|698
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|574
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|471
|4
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|366
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|357
|6
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|307
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|289
|8
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|284
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|272
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|260
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|252
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|252
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|243
|14
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|230
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|222
|16
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|217
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|207
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|206
|19
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|203
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|194
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|184
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|170
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|169
|24
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|158
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|157
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|152
|27
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|28
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|136
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|33
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|36
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|38
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|111
|39
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|40
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|41
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|101
|44
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|101
|45
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|46
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|94
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|51
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|91
|52
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|55
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|57
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|81
|58
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|80
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|80
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|78
|61
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|64
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|65
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|71
|66
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|67
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|68
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|69
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|70
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|72
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|73
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|74
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|75
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|58
|76
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|78
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|79
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|54
|80
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|81
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|84
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|85
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|87
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|43
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|89
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|90
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|91
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|92
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|93
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|35
|94
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|33
|95
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|96
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|97
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|30
|98
|**
|30
|99
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|28
|100
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|101
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|28
|102
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|27
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|104
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|105
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|106
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|26
|107
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|108
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|109
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|110
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|111
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|24
|112
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|113
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|114
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|115
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|116
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|117
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|119
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|122
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|123
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|124
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|125
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|16
|126
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|127
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|128
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|16
|129
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|130
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|131
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14
|132
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|133
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|13
|134
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|135
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|136
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|137
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|138
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|139
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|10
|140
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|141
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|142
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|144
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|145
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|146
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|147
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|148
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|10
|149
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|150
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|151
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|152
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|153
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|154
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|155
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|156
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|157
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|159
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|6
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|161
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|162
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|163
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|164
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|165
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|166
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|167
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|168
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|170
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|171
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|172
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|173
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|174
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|175
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|176
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|177
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|178
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|179
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|180
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|181
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|182
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|183
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|184
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|185
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|186
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|187
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|188
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|189
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|190
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|191
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|192
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|193
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|194
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|195
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|196
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|197
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|198
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|199
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|200
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|201
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|202
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|203
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|204
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|205
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|206
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|207
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|208
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|209
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|210
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|211
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|212
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|213
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|214
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|215
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|216
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|217
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|218
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|219
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|220
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|221
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|222
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1079
|pts
|2
|Leopard Trek
|1018
|3
|Sky Procycling
|986
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|877
|5
|HTC-Highroad
|780
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|754
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|715
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|689
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|673
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|644
|11
|Team Radioshack
|639
|12
|Katusha Team
|552
|13
|Movistar Team
|474
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|471
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|412
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|371
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|369
|18
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|342
|1
|Spain
|1357
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|1163
|3
|Italy
|1112
|4
|Australia
|1082
|5
|Great Britain
|790
|6
|Netherlands
|693
|7
|Germany
|692
|8
|United States
|551
|9
|Luxembourg
|536
|10
|Norway
|389
|11
|France
|386
|12
|Switzerland
|380
|13
|Denmark
|285
|14
|Kazakhstan
|234
|15
|Ireland
|219
|16
|Slovenia
|219
|17
|Slovakia
|208
|18
|Colombia
|175
|19
|Portugal
|163
|20
|Czech Republic
|136
|21
|Belarus
|86
|22
|Austria
|74
|23
|Russian Federation
|72
|24
|Argentina
|28
|25
|Canada
|26
|26
|New Zealand
|17
|27
|Uzbekistan
|14
|28
|Japan
|10
|29
|Ukraine
|7
|30
|Croatia
|6
|31
|Latvia
|6
|32
|Sweden
|5
|33
|Poland
|3
|34
|Lithuania
|2
|35
|Costa Rica
|1
