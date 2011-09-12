Trending

Gilbert takes over WorldTour rankings lead from Evans

Omega Pharma-Lotto new team leader, Spain remains top nation

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins in Quebec City

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is the new leader of the UCI WorldTour rankings following his performance in Canada's two single-day WorldTour events: Friday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec and Sunday's Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. Gilbert won in Quebec on Friday to bump previous WorldTour leader and future 2012 teammate Cadel Evans (BMC) from the top spot and then extended his lead on Sunday with a third place finish in Montreal.

Gilbert's 130 points earned in Canada bring his season total to 698. Evans now holds second overall with 574 points while Alberto Contador remains in third with 471 points.

In addition to the one-day races in Canada, the season's final Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, wrapped up on Sunday and provided a rankings boost to the top performers. Joaquim Rodriguez moved from 5th to 4th place, leapfrogging Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), but the biggest move in the top-20 was made by Bradley Wiggins (Sky) who jumped from 18th to 7th following his 3rd place finish.

Defending Vuelta champion Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was not able to add another Vuelta title to his palmares, finishing 7th in the 2011 edition, but nonetheless the Italian moved from 15th to 9th on the WorldTour standings.

Vuelta revelation and runner-up Chris Froome (Sky) made his first appearance of the season in the WorldTour rankings, entering in 25th place.

Gilbert's continued success this season has also affected the team rankings as his Omega Pharma-Lotto squad now occupies the top position, formerly held by Leopard Trek which drops to second. The Belgian ProTour team now leads Leopard Trek by 61 points while Sky moves up into third overall, 93 points behind Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Spain remains atop the nation rankings with 1,357 points, but Belgium has closed the gap and moved into second place with 1,163 points. Italy moves into third with 1,112 points while Australia dropped from 2nd to 4th with 1,082 points.

Only two events remain on the WorldTour calendar for 2011, the Tour of Beijing, October 5-9, and the Giro di Lombardia, October 15.

UCI WorldTour rankings - Individuals
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto698pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team574
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard471
4Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team366
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD357
6Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi307
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling289
8Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek284
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale272
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling260
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek252
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek252
13Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad243
14Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana230
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team222
16Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad217
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack207
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo206
19Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD203
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale194
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team184
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale170
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling169
24Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack158
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling157
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad152
27Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek136
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
31André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto125
33Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo123
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale121
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team120
36Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team118
37John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling111
39Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
40Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo108
41Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team102
43Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team101
44David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo101
45Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
46Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard100
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
48Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team95
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek94
50Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team94
51Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD91
52Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling91
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team90
54Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
55Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi86
57Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD81
58Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard80
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team80
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek78
61Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team76
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team74
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team73
64Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team71
65Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack71
66Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo71
67Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
68Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi70
69Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
70Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team67
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto66
72Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team60
73Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
74Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
75Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad58
76Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team57
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
78Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale54
79Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad54
80Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling51
81Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team50
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
84Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale46
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
87Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek43
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team42
89George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
90Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
91Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team38
92Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team36
93Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek35
94Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack33
95David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
96Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
97Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek30
99Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack28
100Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
101Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard28
102Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack27
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
104Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
105Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
106Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team26
107Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
109Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team24
110Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team24
111John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad24
112Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
113Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
114Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
115Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team22
116Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
117Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
118Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
119Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
121Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
122Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
123David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
124Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling17
125Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana16
126Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
127Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
128Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad16
129Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
130Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
131Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad14
132Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale13
133Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad13
134Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
135Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
136Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
137Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
138Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
139Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack10
140Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
141Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
142Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling10
144Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
145Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
146Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
147Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard10
148Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling10
149Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana9
150Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team8
151Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
152David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
153Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
154Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
155Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana6
156Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
157Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
159Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack6
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
161Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
162Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
163Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team6
164Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek5
165Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
166Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
167Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
168Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
169Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
170Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
171Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
172Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
173Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
174Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
175Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack4
176Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
177Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
178Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
179Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
180Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
181Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
182Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
183Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
184Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
185Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2
186Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
187Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
188Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
189Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
190Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
191Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
192Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
193Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team2
194Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
195Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
196Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
197Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
198Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
199Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team2
200Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard1
201Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
202Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
203Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
204Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1
205Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
206Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack1
207Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
208Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
209Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
210Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1
211Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
212Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
213Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
214Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
215Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
216Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
217Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1
218Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
219Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
220Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
221Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1
222Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

UCI WorldTour rankings - Teams
1Omega Pharma-Lotto1079pts
2Leopard Trek1018
3Sky Procycling986
4BMC Racing Team877
5HTC-Highroad780
6Lampre - ISD754
7Liquigas-Cannondale715
8Saxo Bank Sungard689
9Rabobank Cycling Team673
10Team Garmin-Cervelo644
11Team Radioshack639
12Katusha Team552
13Movistar Team474
14Euskaltel-Euskadi471
15Pro Team Astana412
16Quickstep Cycling Team371
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team369
18Ag2R La Mondiale342

UCI WorldTour rankings - Nations
1Spain1357pts
2Belgium1163
3Italy1112
4Australia1082
5Great Britain790
6Netherlands693
7Germany692
8United States551
9Luxembourg536
10Norway389
11France386
12Switzerland380
13Denmark285
14Kazakhstan234
15Ireland219
16Slovenia219
17Slovakia208
18Colombia175
19Portugal163
20Czech Republic136
21Belarus86
22Austria74
23Russian Federation72
24Argentina28
25Canada26
26New Zealand17
27Uzbekistan14
28Japan10
29Ukraine7
30Croatia6
31Latvia6
32Sweden5
33Poland3
34Lithuania2
35Costa Rica1