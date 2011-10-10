Gilbert on verge of WorldTour title

Winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert still leads the UCI WorldTour rankings, and with only one race left, will take the title this year. There were no changes in the top five riders or nations, as Spain still leads, but there was movement in the team rankings. Omega Pharma-Lotto is still tops, but Sky is now second, swapping places with Leopard Trek which fell to third.

Related Articles Tour of Lombardy shifts date in 2012

Gilbert has 698 points going into the season's final WorldTour race, the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday. Second-placed Cadel Evans couldn't endanger the Belgian's lead, even if he were to ride in Italy, which he is not scheduled to do. Third through fifth places are still filled by Alberto Contador, Joaquin Rodriguez and Michele Scarponi.

Sixth is now Tony Martin, who took the overall title at the Tour of Beijing, and moved up from 13th. Rounding out the top 10, each moving down a slot, are Samuel Sanchez, Bradley Wiggins Fränk Schleck and Vincenzo Nibali.

In the national rankings, Spain continues to lead Belgium, Italy, Australia and Great Britain. Germany moved up from seventh to sixth, swapping places with the Netherlands. The United States is eighth and Luxembourg is ninth. France moved from 11th to 10th, knocking Norway out of the top 10.

Omega Pharma Lotto retained its hold on the team title. But with 1079 points, it is closely followed by Sky with 1059 points, which moved up from third to second. Third is now Leopard Trek. HTC-Highroad moved up to fourth, dropping BMC to fifth. Lampre held on to its sixth-place rank, but Garmin-Cervelo moved up from 10th to seventh. Liquigas, Saxo Bank-SunGard and Rabobank all dropped one place each to round out the top 10.

WorldTour rankings as of October 9, 2011

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 698 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 574 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 471 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 366 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 357 6 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 349 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 307 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 289 9 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 284 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 272 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 260 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 252 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 252 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 230 15 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 230 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 222 17 Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 217 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 207 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 206 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 203 21 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 198 22 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 185 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 184 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 170 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 169 26 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 158 27 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 152 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 29 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 143 30 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 140 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 136 32 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 135 33 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 35 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 37 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 118 38 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 39 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 111 40 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 110 41 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 108 42 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 106 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 44 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 101 45 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 101 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 100 47 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 95 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 94 50 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 51 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 91 52 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 90 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 55 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 90 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 57 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 81 58 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 80 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 80 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 78 61 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 74 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 64 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 65 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 66 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 71 67 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 71 68 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 69 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 70 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 70 71 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 72 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 73 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 74 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 75 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 60 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 77 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 58 78 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 79 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 80 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 54 82 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 83 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 84 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 85 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 50 87 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 88 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 46 89 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 44 90 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 43 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 92 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 93 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 94 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 95 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 36 96 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 35 97 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 34 98 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 33 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 32 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 101 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 102 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 30 103 ** 30 104 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 28 105 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 106 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 27 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 26 108 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 109 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 26 110 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 26 111 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 112 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 113 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 114 John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad 24 115 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 116 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 117 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 118 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 119 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 22 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 121 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 122 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 123 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 21 124 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 20 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 126 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 127 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 128 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 19 129 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 18 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 131 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 16 132 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 133 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 16 134 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 135 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 136 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 14 137 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 13 138 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 139 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 140 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 141 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 11 142 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 11 143 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 10 144 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 145 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 10 146 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 10 147 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 148 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 149 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 150 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 10 151 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 152 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 9 153 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 154 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 156 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 157 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 7 158 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 7 159 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 6 160 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 161 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 162 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 163 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 6 164 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack 6 165 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 166 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team 6 167 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 5 168 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 169 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 170 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 171 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 172 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 173 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 174 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 175 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 4 176 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 177 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 4 178 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 4 179 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 180 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 181 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 182 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 183 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 184 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 185 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 186 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 187 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 188 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 189 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 190 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 191 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 2 192 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 193 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 194 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 195 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 196 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 2 197 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 198 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 2 199 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 200 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 201 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 202 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 203 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 204 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 205 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2 206 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 2 207 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 1 208 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 209 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 210 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 211 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 212 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 213 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 214 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 215 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 216 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1 217 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 1 218 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1 219 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 220 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 221 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 222 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 223 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 224 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 225 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 226 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 227 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 1 228 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 229 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1357 pts 2 Belgium 1164 3 Italy 1112 4 Australia 1082 5 Great Britain 947 6 Germany 798 7 Netherlands 693 8 United States Of America 551 9 Luxembourg 536 10 France 416 11 Norway 390 12 Switzerland 380 13 Denmark 285 14 Kazakhstan 234 15 Ireland 229 16 Slovenia 219 17 Slovakia 212 18 Colombia 175 19 Portugal 163 20 Czech Republic 136 21 Belarus 86 22 Russian Federation 83 23 Austria 74 24 Argentina 34 25 Ukraine 27 26 Canada 26 27 New Zealand 17 28 Uzbekistan 14 29 Japan 10 30 Croatia 6 31 Latvia 6 32 Sweden 5 33 Poland 3 34 Lithuania 2 35 Costa Rica 1