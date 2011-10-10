Gilbert on verge of WorldTour title
Spain and Omega Pharma-Lotto top their rankings
Philippe Gilbert still leads the UCI WorldTour rankings, and with only one race left, will take the title this year. There were no changes in the top five riders or nations, as Spain still leads, but there was movement in the team rankings. Omega Pharma-Lotto is still tops, but Sky is now second, swapping places with Leopard Trek which fell to third.
Gilbert has 698 points going into the season's final WorldTour race, the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday. Second-placed Cadel Evans couldn't endanger the Belgian's lead, even if he were to ride in Italy, which he is not scheduled to do. Third through fifth places are still filled by Alberto Contador, Joaquin Rodriguez and Michele Scarponi.
Sixth is now Tony Martin, who took the overall title at the Tour of Beijing, and moved up from 13th. Rounding out the top 10, each moving down a slot, are Samuel Sanchez, Bradley Wiggins Fränk Schleck and Vincenzo Nibali.
In the national rankings, Spain continues to lead Belgium, Italy, Australia and Great Britain. Germany moved up from seventh to sixth, swapping places with the Netherlands. The United States is eighth and Luxembourg is ninth. France moved from 11th to 10th, knocking Norway out of the top 10.
Omega Pharma Lotto retained its hold on the team title. But with 1079 points, it is closely followed by Sky with 1059 points, which moved up from third to second. Third is now Leopard Trek. HTC-Highroad moved up to fourth, dropping BMC to fifth. Lampre held on to its sixth-place rank, but Garmin-Cervelo moved up from 10th to seventh. Liquigas, Saxo Bank-SunGard and Rabobank all dropped one place each to round out the top 10.
WorldTour rankings as of October 9, 2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|698
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|574
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|471
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|366
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|357
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|349
|7
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|307
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|289
|9
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|284
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|272
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|260
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|252
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|252
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|230
|15
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|230
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|222
|17
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|217
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|207
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|206
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|203
|21
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|198
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|185
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|184
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|170
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|169
|26
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|158
|27
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|152
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|143
|30
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|140
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|136
|32
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|135
|33
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|35
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|37
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|38
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
|111
|40
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|110
|41
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|108
|42
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|106
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|44
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|101
|45
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|101
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|100
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|94
|50
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|51
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|91
|52
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|90
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|55
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|57
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|81
|58
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|80
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|80
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|78
|61
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|64
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|65
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|66
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|71
|67
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|71
|68
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|69
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|70
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|71
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|73
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|74
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|75
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|60
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|77
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|58
|78
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|79
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|80
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|54
|82
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|83
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|84
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|85
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|50
|87
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|88
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|89
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|44
|90
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|43
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|92
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|93
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|94
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|95
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|96
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|35
|97
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|34
|98
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|33
|99
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|101
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|102
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|30
|103
|**
|30
|104
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|28
|105
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|106
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|27
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|26
|108
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|109
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|26
|110
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|26
|111
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|112
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|113
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|114
|John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|24
|115
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|116
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|117
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|118
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|119
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|22
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|121
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|122
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|123
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|21
|124
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|20
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|126
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|127
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|128
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|129
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|131
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|16
|132
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|133
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|16
|134
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|135
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|136
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|14
|137
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|13
|138
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|139
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|140
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|141
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|11
|142
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|11
|143
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|10
|144
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|145
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|10
|146
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|10
|147
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|148
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|149
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|150
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|10
|151
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|152
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|9
|153
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|154
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|155
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|156
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|157
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|7
|158
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
|7
|159
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|160
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|161
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|162
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|163
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|6
|164
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|6
|165
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|166
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|167
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|5
|168
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|169
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|170
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|171
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|172
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|173
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|174
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|175
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|4
|176
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|177
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|4
|178
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|4
|179
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|180
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|181
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|182
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|183
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|184
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|185
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|186
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|187
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|188
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|189
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|190
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|191
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|192
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|193
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|194
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|195
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|196
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|2
|197
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|198
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|2
|199
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|200
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|201
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|202
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|203
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|204
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|205
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2
|206
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|207
|Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
|1
|208
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|209
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|210
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|211
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|212
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|213
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|214
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|215
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|216
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|217
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|1
|218
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1
|219
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|220
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|221
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|222
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|223
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|224
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|225
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|226
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|227
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|1
|228
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|229
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1357
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|1164
|3
|Italy
|1112
|4
|Australia
|1082
|5
|Great Britain
|947
|6
|Germany
|798
|7
|Netherlands
|693
|8
|United States Of America
|551
|9
|Luxembourg
|536
|10
|France
|416
|11
|Norway
|390
|12
|Switzerland
|380
|13
|Denmark
|285
|14
|Kazakhstan
|234
|15
|Ireland
|229
|16
|Slovenia
|219
|17
|Slovakia
|212
|18
|Colombia
|175
|19
|Portugal
|163
|20
|Czech Republic
|136
|21
|Belarus
|86
|22
|Russian Federation
|83
|23
|Austria
|74
|24
|Argentina
|34
|25
|Ukraine
|27
|26
|Canada
|26
|27
|New Zealand
|17
|28
|Uzbekistan
|14
|29
|Japan
|10
|30
|Croatia
|6
|31
|Latvia
|6
|32
|Sweden
|5
|33
|Poland
|3
|34
|Lithuania
|2
|35
|Costa Rica
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1079
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|1059
|3
|Leopard Trek
|1018
|4
|HTC-Highroad
|886
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|877
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|755
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|728
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|719
|9
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|696
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|673
|11
|Team RadioShack
|639
|12
|Katusha Team
|552
|13
|Movistar Team
|474
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|471
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|422
|16
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|379
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|372
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|369
