Gilbert on verge of WorldTour title

Spain and Omega Pharma-Lotto top their rankings

Winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

Winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Philippe Gilbert still leads the UCI WorldTour rankings, and with only one race left, will take the title this year. There were no changes in the top five riders or nations, as Spain still leads, but there was movement in the team rankings. Omega Pharma-Lotto is still tops, but Sky is now second, swapping places with Leopard Trek which fell to third.

Gilbert has 698 points going into the season's final WorldTour race, the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday. Second-placed Cadel Evans couldn't endanger the Belgian's lead, even if he were to ride in Italy, which he is not scheduled to do. Third through fifth places are still filled by Alberto Contador, Joaquin Rodriguez and Michele Scarponi.

Sixth is now Tony Martin, who took the overall title at the Tour of Beijing, and moved up from 13th. Rounding out the top 10, each moving down a slot, are Samuel Sanchez, Bradley Wiggins Fränk Schleck and Vincenzo Nibali.

In the national rankings, Spain continues to lead Belgium, Italy, Australia and Great Britain. Germany moved up from seventh to sixth, swapping places with the Netherlands. The United States is eighth and Luxembourg is ninth. France moved from 11th to 10th, knocking Norway out of the top 10.

Omega Pharma Lotto retained its hold on the team title. But with 1079 points, it is closely followed by Sky with 1059 points, which moved up from third to second. Third is now Leopard Trek. HTC-Highroad moved up to fourth, dropping BMC to fifth. Lampre held on to its sixth-place rank, but Garmin-Cervelo moved up from 10th to seventh. Liquigas, Saxo Bank-SunGard and Rabobank all dropped one place each to round out the top 10.

WorldTour rankings as of October 9, 2011

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto698pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team574
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard471
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team366
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD357
6Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad349
7Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi307
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling289
9Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek284
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale272
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling260
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek252
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek252
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling230
15Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana230
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team222
17Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad217
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack207
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo206
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD203
21Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale198
22David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo185
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team184
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale170
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling169
26Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack158
27Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad152
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
29Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack143
30Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team140
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek136
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana135
33André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto125
35Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo123
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team120
37Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team118
38John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale116
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling111
40Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad110
41Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo108
42Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo106
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team102
44Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard101
45Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team101
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo100
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team100
48Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team95
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek94
50Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team94
51Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD91
52Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling91
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team90
54Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
55Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team90
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi86
57Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD81
58Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard80
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team80
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek78
61Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team76
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team74
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team73
64Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling71
65Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team71
66Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack71
67Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo71
68Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team70
69Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi70
70Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team70
71Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team67
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto66
73Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team64
74Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team60
75Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack60
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
77Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad58
78Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team57
79Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team56
80Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale54
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad54
82Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling51
83Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team50
84Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto50
85Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team50
87Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team50
88Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale46
89Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad44
90Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek43
91Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team42
92George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
93Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
94Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team38
95Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team36
96Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek35
97Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard34
98Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack33
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team32
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team32
101Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
102Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek30
103**30
104Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack28
105Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
106Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack27
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team26
108Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo26
109Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team26
110Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team26
111Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
112Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
113Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team24
114John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad24
115Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo23
116Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD23
117Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team23
118Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
119Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack22
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
121Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo22
122Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
123Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana21
124Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana20
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
126Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
127Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
128Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale19
129David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team18
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling17
131Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana16
132Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
133Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad16
134Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
135Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
136Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad14
137Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad13
138Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
139Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
140Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
141Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling11
142Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling11
143Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack10
144Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
145Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling10
146Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana10
147Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
148Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
149Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
150Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard10
151Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
152Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana9
153Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team8
154Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling7
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
156David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
157Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack7
158Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana7
159Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana6
160Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
161Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
162Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
163Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad6
164Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack6
165Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
166Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Movistar Team6
167Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek5
168Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
169Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
170Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team5
171Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
172Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
173Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team4
174Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
175Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek4
176Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling4
177Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack4
178Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack4
179Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
180Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale4
181Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
182Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek4
183Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team4
184Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
185Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard3
186Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team3
187Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
188Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
189Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
190Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
191Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team2
192Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling2
193Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
194Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
195Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
196Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team2
197Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
198Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD2
199Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
200Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
201Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
202Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
203Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
204Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
205Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2
206Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team2
207Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack1
208Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team1
209Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1
210Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team1
211Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
212Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard1
213Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
214Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
215Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
216Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1
217Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack1
218Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1
219Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
220Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
221Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1
222Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
223Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
224Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
225Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
226Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
227Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad1
228Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
229Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1357pts
2Belgium1164
3Italy1112
4Australia1082
5Great Britain947
6Germany798
7Netherlands693
8United States Of America551
9Luxembourg536
10France416
11Norway390
12Switzerland380
13Denmark285
14Kazakhstan234
15Ireland229
16Slovenia219
17Slovakia212
18Colombia175
19Portugal163
20Czech Republic136
21Belarus86
22Russian Federation83
23Austria74
24Argentina34
25Ukraine27
26Canada26
27New Zealand17
28Uzbekistan14
29Japan10
30Croatia6
31Latvia6
32Sweden5
33Poland3
34Lithuania2
35Costa Rica1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Lotto1079pts
2Sky Procycling1059
3Leopard Trek1018
4HTC-Highroad886
5BMC Racing Team877
6Lampre - ISD755
7Team Garmin-Cervelo728
8Liquigas-Cannondale719
9Saxo Bank Sungard696
10Rabobank Cycling Team673
11Team RadioShack639
12Katusha Team552
13Movistar Team474
14Euskaltel-Euskadi471
15Pro Team Astana422
16Quickstep Cycling Team379
17AG2R La Mondiale372
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team369