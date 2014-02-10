Trending

Gilbert hails change of management at BMC

Peiper replaced Lelangue ahead of 2014 season

Philippe Gilbert riders in the middle of the group

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert and Thor Hushovd get their bottles

(Image credit: BMC Racing Team)
Philippe Gilbert leads the team out for a ride

(Image credit: BMC Racing Team)
Philippe Gilbert hopes to return to form in the Classics this season

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert races in his rainbow stripes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The transfer spree that brought Philippe Gilbert to BMC and altered the complexion of the team in 2012 may have garnered more headlines, but the Belgian believes that the appointment of Allan Peiper as manager has marked a very significant change in the philosophy of the team.

