Gilbert hails change of management at BMC
Peiper replaced Lelangue ahead of 2014 season
The transfer spree that brought Philippe Gilbert to BMC and altered the complexion of the team in 2012 may have garnered more headlines, but the Belgian believes that the appointment of Allan Peiper as manager has marked a very significant change in the philosophy of the team.
