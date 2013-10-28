Gilbert enjoys a day with his fans in Belgium

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert surrounded by some of is home fans (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) took out his first victory in the rainbow jersey on stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The Philippe Gilbert fans ride sets off (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 The official unveiling of Philippe Gilbert square (Image credit: AFP)

Philippe Gilbert ended his 2013 season by riding with 700 fans on home roads in the Belgian Ardennes on Sunday, and then unveiled the plaque that named a square in his honour in his home town of Sougne-Remouchamps.

700 fans turned out for the 52 mile ride, with fellow professional riders Maxim Monfort, Boris Valley (Lotto-Belisol), Loic Vliegen and Jerome Gilbert –Philippe’s younger brother, leading young and old in the hills and valleys of eastern Wallonne.

“It was a great success. I thought fewer people would attend this year because I didn’t win as much, but it seems the real fans are always there to support you. That warms my heart.” Gilbert told Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure.

“It’s important for me to spend a couple days with my fans. It’s not always easy when you’ve got to stay focused and rest after races. But at my cyclo sportive event after the Ardennes and with this ride, it’s nice to spend time with them especially on the bike, our shared passion.”





In 2011, Gilbert won Flèche Brabançonne, the Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He started his 2013 season in the rainbow jersey at the Tour Down Under but struggled to win, only breaking his duck at the Vuelta a España. It was his only victory of the season.