Gilbert fêted in his hometown

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert and Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) lead a ride (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Philippe Gilbert plants a tree in his hometown Aiwalle (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Aywaille's mayor Philippe Dodrimont presented Philippe Gilbert with a unique prize (Image credit: AFP Photo)

World number one ranked rider Philippe Gilbert was celebrated in his home town of Aywaille today. The town in the province of Liège held an official ceremony where the winner of the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège - Bastogne - Liège and the Clásica de San Sebastián was made an ambassador of the Meuse-Rhine Euregion.

Gilbert then planted an oak tree in a town park as a symbol of his attachment to his home town. Later on Gilbert led a recreational ride with more than a thousand participants over a 60km route.

His Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Jelle Vanendert and friend Maxime Monfort of Leopard Trek were also in attendance.