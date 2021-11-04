Giant launches new and improved Revolt Advanced and Revolt Advanced Pro gravel bikes

Giant just announced its newly updated Revolt gravel bike lineup, with what it claims to be a much lighter, faster, and more adaptable model. Already featuring on our list of the best gravel bikes, the Giant Revolt Advanced Pro is the brand’s carbon frame gravel racer that’s been ridden to victory at Grinduro and the Gravel Worlds since its launch in 2019. Now the 2022 generation will boast a significantly lighter frameset with updated geometry, designed to boost speed and efficiency on rough roads, gravel and dirt.

The flagship model — the Revolt Advanced Pro — is claimed to be the lightest Revolt Giant has ever produced, with a medium frameset weighing 1,350g with an uncut fork, 200g lighter than the previous model. The Advanced model receives the same frame (which is 980g) and a slightly heavier Advanced-grade composite fork that weighs 410g uncut, totalling 1,390g. Designed with long gravel routes in mind, the new Revolt Advanced and Advanced Pro series both see a total of six bottle cage mounting points: two on the down tube, two on the fork, plus one each on the top tube and seat tube.

Giant’s engineers and product developers have collaborated with athletes from the brand’s Factory Off-Road Team, including Josh Berry — a former winner of the Belgian Waffle Ride and podium finisher at Unbound Gravel — to develop the latest iteration of the Revolt Advanced Pro and Revolt Advanced gravel bikes. Berry, alongside several teammates, tested the prototype at various US races, including Rebecca’s Private Idaho. The resulting new models feature updated geometry with flip-chip technology, enabling the rider to adapt the bike to a variety of terrain.

“Gravel racing has become more aggressive, and this new Revolt is helping us push the limits of what we are capable of,” Berry said. “Rolling on a bike that is much lighter than the race bike I was on last year is a real pleasure. Now I find myself jumping in the local group road ride, then taking trails home. It’s a lot more enjoyable now with improved handling and a more efficient pedalling response.”

Image 1 of 4 The new frame design gives riders the option to switch from the proprietary D-Fuse seatpost to a standard round 30.9mm seatpost. This enables riders to choose any type of seatpost, including a dropper seatpost (pictured here), depending on riding style and terrain. (Image credit: Giant) Image 2 of 4 A flip chip on the rear dropout adjusts the wheelbase: short for quicker handling, or long for improved stability on rougher roads and gravel. The long setting allows for larger diameter tires up to 53mm. (Image credit: Giant) Image 3 of 4 The frame and fork are designed with plenty of clearance for high-volume tires: 42mm when the flip chip is in the short setting, and 53mm in the long setting. (Image credit: Giant) Image 4 of 4 Bottle cages and other accessories can be mounted on the fork for longer adventures. Cargo capacity has been increased so that riders can now carry up to six bottles: two on the down tube, two on the fork, and one each on the top tube and seat tube. (Image credit: Giant)

Adjustable geometry

Compared to its predecessors, the new Giant Revolt models come with a shorter wheelbase and reduced fork trail, which should offer more lively and responsive handling. This is completely adjustable however, thanks to a flip-chip on the rear dropout which makes it possible to adjust the wheelbase by 10mm. Having it in the shortest setting should offer a quicker and more agile feel, ideal for racing or quick weekend whips along your local dirt trails. Flipping it to the longer setting, on the other hand, should offer a more stable and surefooted ride, increasing rear tyre clearance from 42mm to 53mm.

On a medium frame, the reach has been increased by 6mm to 387mm, while the head angle has increased by one degree to a slightly steeper 71.5 degrees. The bottom bracket drop has been lowered from 70 to 80mm. These changes suggest the new Giant Revolt Advanced and Advanced Pro should feel more planted and aggressive compared to the older model, making it even more race-ready than before.

Built-in compliance

The new Revolt models feature a lower seatstay junction with thinner diameter tubes, designed to improve rear-end compliance without sacrificing stiffness while cornering, sprinting or climbing. In addition to this, the models come equipped with some of Giant’s proprietary compliance-adding finishing kit, including its D-Fuse seatpost and handlebar technology.

The top-tier Revolt Advanced Pro comes equipped with a Giant D-Fuse SLR composite seatpost, complete with a -5/+15mm offset option. This is secured with a hidden clamp inside the seat tube, which allows more room for flex overall. All models in the new series are also dropper post-compatible, with the Advanced 1 coming with one pre-installed.

The D-Fuse seatpost is paired with the Giant Contact SLR XR D-Fuse composite handlebar. Both contact points are designed to work together to add compliance in those key areas without any unwanted complexity or weight associated with pivots or inserts.

The Giant Revolt Advanced features similar compliance-adding finishing kit, but comes with the aluminium Contact XR D-Fuse handlebar and seatpost.

Both series will feature carbon wheels, with the new CXR 1 wheelset on the Advanced Pro models, and will be set up tubeless out of the box.

Giant Advanced Pro and Advanced specifications

The Revolt Advanced Pro 0 in Dark Red (Image credit: Giant)

Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0

The top-of-the-line Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0 comes equipped with a Shimano GRX RX-815 Di2 groupset, complete with 2x11 gearing (48/31 up front and 11-34 at the rear), and hydraulic disc brakes. It rolls on the Giant CXR 1 Carbon Disc WheelSystem, shod with 40mm wide Maxxis Receptor tubeless tyres.

It will be available in sizes S, M, M/L, and L, a Gloss Dark Red / Grenadine colourway, and set you back £4,999. International pricing TBC.

Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 1

Below that is the Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0, which comes with a SRAM Rival eTap AXS, 2x12 hydraulic groupset. Gearing is 43/30 up front and 10-36 in the rear, and it too comes with the Giant CXR 1 Carbon Disc WheelSystem and 40mm wide Maxxis Receptor tubeless tyres.

It will be available in sizes S, M, M/L, L, and XL, a Matte Carbon / Gloss Black colourway, and will cost £4,299. International pricing TBC.

Giant Revolt Advanced 0

The Giant Revolt Advanced 0 comes equipped with a Shimano GRX RX-810 groupset, complete with 2x11 gearing (48/31 up front and 11-34 at the rear), and hydraulic disc brakes. It rolls on the Giant CXR 2 Carbon Disc WheelSystem, shod with 40mm wide Maxxis Receptor tubeless tyres.

It will be available in sizes S, M, M/L, L, and XL, comes in a Satin Knight Shield colourway, and set you back £3,499. International pricing TBC.

The Revolt Advanced 1 in Phantom Green comes with a Giant Contact Switch dropper post for more adventurous terrain (Image credit: Giant)

Giant Revolt Advanced 1

Next in line is the Giant Revolt Advanced 1, which comes with a SRAM Rival eTap AXS, 1x12 hydraulic groupset. The 40t crankset is paired with a 10-44 cassette, and it comes with the Giant P-X2 Disc wheelset and 45mm wide Maxxis Rambler tubeless tyres.

Unlike its stablemates, the Revolt Advanced 1 comes fitted with a Giant Contact Switch dropper post, making it the ideal build for more adventurous terrain.

It will be available in sizes S, M, M/L, L, and XL, a Gloss Phantom Green colourway, and will cost £2,999. International pricing TBC.

The Revolt Advanced 2 in Starry Night (Image credit: Giant)

Giant Revolt Advanced 2

Third in the Advanced line, the Giant Revolt Advanced 2 is kitted out with a 2x11 groupset made up of Shimano GRX 600-series and 105 components. A 48/32 chainset is mated with an 11-34 cassette, and the whole thing rolls on Giant P-X2 Disc wheels paired with 38mm Giant CrossCut AT 1 tubeless tyres. It will be available in sizes XS, S, M, M/L, L, and XL, a Gloss Starry Night / Chameleon Neptune colourway, and will cost £2,399. International pricing TBC.

Giant Revolt Advanced 3

Finally, the Revolt Advanced 3 is equipped with a mixed Shimano GRX 400-series and Tiagra groupset, with 2x10 gearing (48/32 up front, 11-34 in the rear) and hydraulic disc brakes. The Giant P-X2 Disc wheelset are shod with 38mm Giant CrossCut AT 1 tubeless tyres, and the Satin Terracotta frame comes in sizes S, M, M/L, L, and XL. This model will set you back £2,199. International pricing TBC.