Giant-Alpecin unveils special edition white jersey for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 2 Tom Dumoulin shows off Giant-Alpecin's new white kit (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 2 Tom Dumoulin in the new white kit (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin)

Giant-Alpecin has unveiled a special edition white jersey for the Tour de France, which begins this Saturday in Mont-Saint-Michel.

Produced by their clothing sponsor Etxeondo, the new ‘July kit’ is the reverse of their normal black and white jersey. Rather than the predominantly black look with white accents, it is now mainly white with two black stripes down the front. The blue stripe under the Alpecin logo on the sleeve has gone and black edging now adorns each sleeve. A white stripe has also replaced a blue one on the riders’ shorts.

The team says that the white look represents a new beginning for the team following a turbulent beginning to the season after several of their riders were significantly injured when a driver collided head on with their group during a training ride in Calpe, Spain in January.

“We are proud to present our special-edition white "July kit", which symbolizes a fresh start to the season after leaving behind the most challenging period in the team’s history,” team CEO Iwan Spekenbrink said in a team press release.

“As everybody knows, we experienced a dramatic preseason, with the training accident in Calpe, Spain, injuring a significant part of our team. But we kept calm, stuck to our way of working and continued to focus on our long-term vision. Now, six months later, we are here at the Tour de France at full strength, and it feels like a new beginning again, as all the riders involved have recently returned to competition.”

New special edition jerseys have almost become customary for the Tour de France and other teams are expected to show off new designs in the coming days.