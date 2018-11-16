Gerrans to work for Goldman Sachs following retirement

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans (BMC) at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 Simon Gerrans joins his BMC team for the final WorldTour race of his career in Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Simon Gerrans competed in the last WorldTour race of his career at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Just under a month after he hung up his racing wheels, Simon Gerrans has announced his post-retirement plans. In a video on social media, the Australian said that he would be taking up an internship at the investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Gerrans announced in August that the 2018 season would be his last as a professional bike rider. He had started his career in 2005 after turning professional with AG2R La Mondiale, following a stint as a stagiaire with the team the previous year.

He has since ridden with Credit Agricole, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge. He spent his final season with BMC Racing and rode his final race at the Japan Cup at the end of October.

Gerrans is a past winner of Milan-San Remo and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and has won stages in all three Grand Tours. He said that the internship would be a big change for him but something that he’s excited to take on.

"It’s been a couple of weeks since my last race as a professional bike rider so I thought that it was time to fill everybody in on my plans. I’m really excited to announce that I’m going to be joining Goldman Sachs in their London office on their Securities division on an athlete internship," Gerrans explained.

"It’s going to be a big change from being a professional cyclist to working in banking and financial services but it’s a transition that I’m really excited about. I’d like to thank my friends and family and everybody who sent their well wishes over these past couple of months since I announced that I finishing up my cycling career."

Goldman Sachs launched their ‘London sports internship programme’ in the securities division in November 2016. The six-month programme is open to anyone who has ‘achieved success’ in a sporting career. In 2012, they ran a similar month-long programme for six athletes, in conjunction with recruitment agency Add-victor.

In the video, Gerrans also said that he intended to keep some sort of involvement in cycling but had not yet decided in what capacity that would be.