Germans still waiting for Ullrich's comments on CAS decision

The reaction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to ban Jan Ullrich for two years on doping charges has been met with a sigh of relief that the long process has finally come to an end. However, many noted that the most important comments are still to come – from Ullrich himself.

“The CAS decision itself wasn't so exciting,” former teammate Rolf Aldag told the dpa news agency. "What will be much more interesting is what Jan will say. He knows what he can say. In any case, it is of course silly that such a finding is only issued six years after his last race.

“Perhaps someone will now want to give back the prize money I got from Ullrich for the Tour de Suisse win in 2006. That would probably be about 1,000 euro.”

The German Olympic Committee is glad “that we now have clarity. The CAS decision is clear-cut,” said Committee President and IOC Vice President Thomas Bach.

“It is too bad that Jan Ullrich didn't take his chance early to give us that clarity himself. We hope that for his own sake he will see that and explain things.”

The Bund Deutscher Radfahrer, the German cycling federation, pronounced itself happy that the proceedings had finally ended. “We will now fully concentrate our strengths on the future of German cycling and the preparations for the Olympic Games, “ said BDR vice president Udo Sprenger.