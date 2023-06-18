German truck driver arrested over hit-and-run death of Davide Rebellin
Wolfgang Rieke will face charges of vehicular homicide and a failure to provide assistance if extradited to Italy
The German truck driver suspected of causing the death of Davide Rebellin after running him over last November has been arrested by German police.
62-year-old Wolfgang Rieke is being held in custody in Münster, the Vicenza public prosecutor's office has announced.
German paper Bild quoted Hamm public prosecutor Elmar Hamm that Rieke, who was wanted via European arrest warrant, turned himself in to police.
German authorities will now have 60 days (per EU law) to decide whether to extradite Rieke to Italy, where he'd face charges for the crimes of vehicular homicide and a failure to provide assistance. German police were previously unable to arrest Rieke as the crime of vehicular homicide doesn't exist in the country.
Rieke has previously been charged with two crimes in Italy – in 2001 pleading guilty to a non-fatal hit and run in Foggia before his sentence was overturned due to the statute of limitations, while in 2014 he was charged with driving his truck while under the influence of alcohol in Chieti.
51-year-old Rebellin had recently retired after 29 years in the professional peloton. He was riding his bike in Montebello Vicentino on November 30 when he was run over and killed.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, quoting the Vicenza public prosecutor's office, Rieke exited his cab to approach Rebellin before quickly returning and driving away, with several witnesses photographing him doing so.
German investigators tracked the truck with the assistance of the Italian Carabinieri, finding deformations in the section of the vehicle which struck Rebellin as well as evidence that it had been washed with concentrated acidic detergent.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.