German coach Patrick Moster suspended by UCI following racist remarks at Tokyo Olympics

The Germany cycling coach Patrick Moster has been suspended by the UCI following racist remarks during the Tokyo Olympic Games men's time trial which saw him refer to African and Asian riders as 'camel drivers'.

The UCI announced the provisional suspension – pending a future investigation – on Thursday, following a decision taken by the UCI Disciplinary Committee.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that its Disciplinary Commission has decided to provisionally suspend the German National Olympic Committee's cycling team Sport Director Patrick Moster following his inappropriate words during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 men's individual time trial," read a statement issued by the UCI.

Moster was suspended under UCI regulation 12.4.017, which concerns 'the principles of trustworthiness, integrity and fair play' and which includes the definition of: 'behaves in an insulting manner, makes defamatory comments or otherwise contravenes the basic rules of decency'.

"Following the incident on Wednesday 28 July, the UCI Disciplinary Commission urgently examined the matter and considered that Mr Moster's remarks were discriminatory and contrary to basic rules of decency, in violation of article 12.4.017 (d) of the UCI Regulations," the UCI statement continued.

"This decision is without prejudice to the final decision of the UCI Disciplinary Commission or any action that may be taken by Mr Moster's National Federation, the Bund Deutscher Radfahrer.

"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling."

Moster was sent home by the German Olympic Committee earlier on Thursday following his remarks. He could be heard on live broadcast of Wednesday's time trial shouting 'Hol die Kameltreiber', which translates as 'go catch the camel drivers' twice as German cyclist Nikias Arndt rode past the feed zone.

At the time Arndt was racing in pursuit of Eritrean rider Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Algeria's Azzedine Lagab, Iran's Saied Safarzadeh, and Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the Refugee Olympic Team, the four riders having set off to start their effort before him.

Arndt later took to social media to distance himself from the remarks.

"I am appalled by the incidents at today's Olympic time trial and would like to distance myself clearly from the statements of the sporting director! Such words are not acceptable," he wrote.

"The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect and fairness. I represent these values 100% and take my hat off to all the great athletes who have come from all over the world here in Tokyo!"