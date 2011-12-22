Geraint Thomas scoops BOA award

Geraint Thomas talks to the press (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has named Welshman Geraint Thomas as its 2011 Olympic Athlete of the Year for cycling after he performed a crucial all-round role in Team Sky's success over the course of the season. Thomas was also recognised for his success in the team pursuit at the UCI Track World Cup in Manchester, where he helped his team to the gold medal.

The award was launched in 2005 to help mark both the BOA's centenary and the award of the 2012 Olympic Games to London. The BOA presents 33 awards each year to athletes from 33 summer and winter Olympic sports.

"The Olympic Athlete of the Year award celebrates the excellence of athletes who represent the very best of British talent in their respective Olympic sports," said BOA chief executive Andy Hunt. "I wish all the award winners the very best as they enter the home straight of their preparations for London 2012, or continue their journey towards Sochi 2014."

“If I am honest, it's a massive shock to receive this great award! But it is also a massive honour," said Thomas. "The way cycling is at the minute makes this an even greater achievement. It is really nice to get some recognition for all the dedication and hard work that we put in day in day out."