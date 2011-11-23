Geraint Thomas: Australians have the edge on Team GB

Up close with Team Sky's Geraint Thomas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas has told Eurosport that he thinks Australia are slightly ahead of Great Britain as the countdown to the fight for team pursuit gold at the 2012 London Olympics begins.

The 25-year-old from Wales, who does his road racing for Team Sky, stated that although in his opinion the Great Britain team has something to find with with the current world champions in terms of form, he was confident that the gap can be closed in the coming months. He is hopeful of adding to the Olympic gold he won in the 2008 team pursuit in Beijing alongside Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy and Paul Manning.

“To be honest I think the Australians are probably ahead of us in the team pursuit right now,” he said. “They are the current world champions and are posting impressive times. But we haven’t had our best side out for a while so when we do, we know we have to go out, work hard and do whatever we have to do to get in front of them again.”

Thomas also said that he and his teammates aren’t feeling any extra pressure or expectations, despite next summer’s Games being on home soil and the fact that Great Britain performed so well in cycling four years ago.

“There is always expectation and being at home and having smashed it four years ago, there is bound to be even more,” he said. “That doesn’t bother us at all. That’s something for the media to debate, but the fans will know that we are getting out there, working hard and doing everything we can to come out on top.”