Video: Olympic cycling bootcamp underway for Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas talks to the press (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

After only allowing himself a very short holiday period, British Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas is already in training for next year's London 2012 Games. Cyclingnews caught up with the the Welshman at the Champions of Cyclesport Charity Dinner in London last week, where he was acting as cycling ambassador for Action Medical Research.

Thomas told Mark Robinson that he is delighted by the news that Mark Cavendish will be joining him at Team Sky next season, and also touched on the difficulties of switching his energies and focus from road to track.