Geraint Thomas ends off-season blowout to train for 2024 in California

Geraint Thomas is back in training for the 2024 season after heading to California to ride with Ineos Grenadiers teammate Cameron Wurf.

The Australian rider revealed that the pair were training together in Malibu near Los Angeles on the Pacific coast in a story posted to Instagram.

Wurf wrote: 'Caught G on a morning that he's not hungover'. He was jokingly referred to Thomas's recent comments about his off-season blowout and drinking. On Saturday the Welshman told The Times that "I think I've been drunk 12 out of the 14 nights," sparking a string of stories across Europe about his alcohol consumption.

Thomas said that a "blowout" like that, away from the strictness and rigidity of living the pro cycling lifestyle, is what he needed during his time off the bike, so that he can stay focused and motivated during the season.

Thomas travelled to California at the weekend. He will train there for three weeks, building from 15 hours of work a week to more than 25 hours. He is expected to start his 2024 season at the Tour Down Under in Australia.

"That blowout – that real normality – is what I need, because now I'm like, 'Mate, I really need to just get on my bike and get structured,'" he said.

"I feel like I've been able to enjoy my time. It's rare now that a young rider actually has a drink," he added of his fellow riders. "Not that you've got to have a drink to have a good time.

"It just shows the difference in the mentality – everything is measured, and they're all on it 12 months of the year. Even in the off-season they still ride their bikes or they're running marathons."

Thomas recently signed a new deal to stay at Ineos Grenadiers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, though he's yet to decide on a goal for the upcoming season.

In 2023 he took on the Giro d'Italia for the fifth time in his career, taking second place in Rome after losing the maglia rosa to Primož Roglič during the stage 20 time trial on Monte Lussari.

He said last month on his Geraint Thomas Cycling Club Podcast that "it would be nice" to return to the Giro next May, while also noting that taking on the Tour de France appeals to him. He could perhaps ride both; target overall victory in Italy and then play a different role in France.

"The Giro is classic Giro, really. It's going to be super tough. It would be nice to go back there after this year, but at the same time, the Tour is quite appealing," Thomas said.

Speaking to The Times more recently, he said "I missed [the Tour] this year" while stopping short of confirming his 2024 plans.

The 37-year-old would face a packed field of contenders in France, with the likes of Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič targeting the race.

The 2023 race saw Ineos Grenadiers take fifth and 13th overall with Carlos Rodríguez and Tom Pidcock, while Egan Bernal made his Grand Tour comeback following his career-threatening 2022 crash, finishing 36th.

How the British squad split their leaders among the three Grand Tours of 2024 will be an intriguing storyline as the team and Thomas prepare for the new season.