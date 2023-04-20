Geoghegan Hart charms Italy as Tour of the Alps victory nears

Tao Geoghegan Hart revealed his maturity and leadership ability once again at the Tour of the Alps, confirming for a fourth day that he is on track for overall victory and also a successful Giro d’Italia, perhaps as an Ineos Grenadier protected rider alongside Geraint Thomas but also as a possible overall contender.

He and Ineos Grenadiers again defended the Tour of the Alps green leader’s jersey with apparent ease on stage 4 to Predazzo at the foot of the Dolomites. They carefully let the right breakaway go away on the early climb, allowing them to take the stage honours but kept the gap in check with some superb team riding before then leading home the peloton.

With just the final 144km stage to Brunico to race, Geoghegan Hart leads Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) by 22 seconds, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) third overall at 28 seconds. Friday’s fifth stage is over 144.5km from Cavalese to Brunico, with an early mountain to climb and a final hilly lap outside the city in the Pusteria Valley.

After two difficult seasons following his 2020 Giro d'Italia victory, Geoghegan Hart has been on another journey of discovery at the Tour of the Alps this week, with his road again leading to Italy and the Giro d’Italia.

He snatched the 2020 maglia rosa on the final time trial stage to Milan, and so the Italian tifosi and Italian media had little time to get to know him and understand him, especially in the middle of year one of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, often via long and fascinating post-race press conferences, Geoghegan Hart is revealing his true character. Italy is realising that it will be as interesting to follow his exploits and his thoughts at the Giro d’Italia as much as those of overall favourites Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.

La Gazzetta dello Sport dedicated a page to Tadej Pogačar’s win at Flèche Wallonne but also dedicated a page to Geoghegan Hart and his love for Italian racing, his leadership and his character.

He has shown he is a natural leader every day at the Tour of the Alps, praising his teammates for their hard work, encouraging Thymen Arensman after he had a bad day, and even congratulating Gregor Mühlberger of Movistar on his stage victory after a three-year drought and return from meningitis.

At least in Italy, Geoghegan Hart offers a more friendly face than Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers have ever done.

Geoghegan Hart modestly denied as much but is captivating the hearts of the Italian tifosi with his bike racing ability and natural charisma.

“I think how you act in every situation shows your strength of character, if you are the first or the last, you should act the same,” Geoghegan Hart said on Thursday.

“I don’t think you should change how you treat others if you’ve won a race, helped others in a race or finished last in a race.

“At the Giro, I won, we won seven stages, an average of one every three days, but I never saw a (negative) reaction to our success. Perhaps something resonated with the time of that race, it came after a difficult 2020, and then we went into a tricky 2021 winter with further COVID-19 lockdowns.

“You have to be proud if you can inspire people who watch the race on TV or at the roadside. Ultimately our responsibility is to inspire people and give them joy. We don't dwell on those things when we try to win, but the way you win is what resonates the most.”

In modern cycling, it is possible to win and be friendly, and Geoghegan Hart cites Pogačar as an example.

“The most successful rider in the sport is immensely popular, and that shows you can be victorious and not have people against you,” he said.

Ineos Grenadiers supporting Tao Geoghegan Hart wearing the green leader's jersey at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geoghegan Hart is also aware that leadership and setting an example in a team are vital to him.

“The Legs” are what ultimately make the difference between winning and losing, but leadership can be the x-factor that helps a team's performance, especially in a long, hard Grand Tour, like Geoghegan Hart and Ineos Grenadiers will soon face at the Giro d’Italia.

“I’ve seen different kinds of leaders in this sport. Some have all the tools in their toolbox, and others don’t, but if you have the legs, you win,” Geoghegan Hart suggested before accepting the benefits of leadership play a role.

“Every rider is very tired in a Grand Tour, and having the motivation to push yourself makes a huge difference. In every Grand Tour, I’ve watched and been a part of since I’ve been professional, you can see the teammates step up a level when they have the leader's jersey.

“Leadership is about having a good relationship with the guys you're working for, but you also have to have the legs.”

Geoghegan Hart has shown that he has the legs and the leadership so far in the Tour of the Alps. He and Ineos Grenadiers are only one stage away from a significant victory.

“We’ve just got to do more of the same, nothing different so far,” he explained. “We just need to stick together and get through the day. We need to stay calm and relaxed and enjoy the final stage.”