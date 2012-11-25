Gent Six set for thrilling final day of racing
Keisse and O'Shea lead by just four points
The Gent Six looks set to be decided by the final sprint of the final day of racing with Iijo Keisse and Australia's Glenn O'Shea locked in a battle with world champions Gijs Van Hoecke and Kenny De Ketele.
The two pairs have dominated the racing so far, taking the lead from each other and fighting for laps in the Madison events night after night.
The racing ended on Saturday night with Keisse and O'Shea back in the lead but by just four points ahead of De Ketele and Van Hoecke, who picked up precious points across several events on Saturday.
Keisse and O'Shea have 383 points, with De Ketele and Van Hoecke just behind with 379. Two other teams, Silvan Dillier and Robert Bartko, and Marc Hester and Lasse Norman, are on the same lap but are over a hundred points behind.
De Ketele won the opening Derny race but Keisse responded by taking the second. However Van Hoecke and De Ketele scored 12 points with second place in the 500m time trial behind Franco Marvullo and Tristan Marguet.
Van Hoecke and De Ketele also pulled back four more points in the Supersprint event and then another two points in the Madison of the evening.
With 20 points up for grabs in the final Madison of the final session and lesser points available in the other events, the racing will be fierce on the final day which starts in the afternoon
