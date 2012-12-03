Genesys Wealth Advisers announce new team name and roster
Avanti take over from Malvern Star as bike supplier in 2013
Australia’s number one team in the National Road Series will take on a new name for 2013. Huon Salmon Genesys Wealth Advisers p/b Praties announced a 15-rider roster for the coming season with the likely chance of one more rider to be named in January.
Genesys Wealth Advisers won the overall team classification in Australia’s NRS for third time in 2012 and will no doubt remain one of the most dominant in the domestic scene as they look to jump aboard the Avanti Quantum and newly developed Corsa DR bikes for the coming year.
The team had already told Cyclingnews the group assembled would be the "strongest team yet" in 2013 while team manager Andrew Christie-Johnson admitted it would be challenged by the likes of Budget Forklifts and Drapac Professional Cycling.
Pat Shaw has been named as the squad’s road captain while the talents of 2012 Scody Cup winner Anthony Giacoppo, Nathan Earle and Jai Crawford have been retained for the coming year. New recruits Joe Cooper, Aaron Donnelly, Jack Beckinsale and Alex Clements will no doubt find their place in the team while former u-23 Australian national road champion Ben Dyball, Brenton Jones, Campbell Flakemore, Jonathan Lovelock, Kane Walker, Sam Davis and Tom Robinson fill out on the remaining spots.
Team manager Christie-Johnson has informed Cyclingnews the final and 16th spot on the team is reserved until after the Australian National Championships - held in Ballarat in January.
