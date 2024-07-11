GC favourites ready for decisive mountains showdown at Giro d’Italia Women

Lotte Kopecky only three seconds behind Elisa Longo Borghini going into the last three days

Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky separated by just three seconds in the GC ahead of the final three mountain stages at the Giro d'Italia Women
Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky separated by just three seconds in the GC ahead of the final three mountain stages at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia Women was a day where most of the GC favourites could save their strength for the upcoming mountain stages where the battle for the maglia rosa will play out over the sawtooth-profile stage 6 to Chieti and the queen stage 7 finishing atop the climb to the Blockhaus above the Passo Lanciano.

The fifth stage ended in a sprint won by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and is now positioned only three seconds behind maglia rosa Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek). When asked about her closest rival on GC, Longo Borghini didn't seem too worried.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.