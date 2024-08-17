‘GC could be turned upside down' - Kasia Niewiadoma ready to defend Tour de France Femmes yellow on Alpe d'Huez

'It is about managing stress and fatigue and pressure, and squeezing all out on Alpe d'Huez'

Kasia Niewiadoma
Kasia Niewiadoma leads the Tour de France Femmes into the final day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been seven years since Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won an overall title in a major stage race, but she is mentally and physically prepared to bring home the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes atop Alpe d'Huez on Sunday.

Her most recognisable stage race overall victories are OVO Energy Women's Tour and Emakumeen Bira, and she has been a consistent contender with podium finishes at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France Femmes.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.