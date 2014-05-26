Gavia and Stelvio confirmed for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
RCS Sport confident but an alternative route is ready
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
The organizer of the Giro d'Italia has confirmed that Tuesday's stage will climb the Passo Gavia and the Passo dello Stelvio.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy