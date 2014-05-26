Trending

Gavia and Stelvio confirmed for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

RCS Sport confident but an alternative route is ready

More riders on the Gavia in the 1988 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) keeps pink with a week to go

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Giro d'Italia organisers are confident stage 16 will go ahead

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
The view from the Passo del Tonale

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
The Gavia is officially closed to traffic but will be open for the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Looking down on the Passo Stelvio - the final pass of the 2012 Giro

(Image credit: Jered Gruber)

The organizer of the Giro d'Italia has confirmed that Tuesday's stage will climb the Passo Gavia and the Passo dello Stelvio.

