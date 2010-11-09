Gavazzi begins 2011 preparation at Mapei Centre

Image 1 of 3 A happy Francesco Gavazzi awaits the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Italy) did a lot of work early on but failed to finish the race. (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 3 Italy's Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was part of the day's eight-man break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Promising Italian sprinter Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is one of the first riders to kick of his winter training, starting things with a visit to the Mapei Centre in Castellanza, Italy. His Lampre team has signed an agreement to undergo testing at the facility in preparation for the 2011 season and Gavazzi wasted no time in availing himself of the opportunity.

“I had an important and satisfying first experience at the Mapei Centre,” Gavazzi said. “I went to Castellanza in mid-October for fitness tests and then on Monday I had a very valuable consultation on the analysis of my bio-mechanics."

“Thanks to the data that came from the evaluation of my position on the bike, some changes were made that will allow me to harness my physical strengths to the maximum.”

The Lampre and Katusha teams use the Mapei Centre for testing, while a number of individual riders, including Ivan Basso and Cadel Evans are coached by Professor Aldo Sassi and use the centre. Riccardo Riccò has recently announced that he will also be trained by Sassi in 2011.

“We had a constructive meeting about the training methods I followed in my first four years as a professional,” Gavazzi explained. “Starting from this foundation, we’ll decide together on what would be the most suitable training programme.”

Gavazzi enjoyed a solid 2010 in the distinctive pink and blue Lampre colours. His progression was acknowledged with a berth in the Italian team at the world championships in Geelong. He took three wins during the season, one stage each at the Tour of Sardinia and the Tour of the Basque Country, as well as the Coppa Agostoni. He is hoping to progress further in 2011.

“This year I raced a lot and it's been very satisfying,” Gavazzi said. “I finished my season at the Tour of Lombardy and I was very tired. I’d never needed a winter break as much as I did this year."

“In my head, however, I’m already looking forward to next season. 2010 was at a good level for me, but for 2011 I’ll have to work as hard as possible so that the year can be perfect. A calm winter break will help to build up to a great next season.”

Gavazzi got back on the bike for the first time since the Tour of Lombardy this week and he will return to the Mapei Centre on November 17 for an endurance test.