Garmin-Transitions hit the town in NYC

Vaughters, Millar, Farrar head out in support of local development program
Garmin-Transitions's Jonathan Vaughters, David Millar and Tyler Farrar let their hair down on Thursday night in New York as they appeared as special guests at an event organised by NY Velocity to raise funds for the Century Road Club Association's (CRCA) junior development program.
Garmin manager Vaughters acted as master of ceremonies for proceedings at the 'Plaid Men Roller Party' in Manhattan. The evening saw the track replaced with rollers as local riders took part in a series of sprint events amid boisterous support.
The evening was organised to raise funds for the CRCA junior development program. The oldest cycle and racing club in the United States, the CRCA's junior program provides support for under-19 riders.
