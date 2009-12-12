Garmin-Transitions hit the town in NYC

Image 1 of 13 Riders warm-up before the main event (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 13 An NYC night club provided the perfect venue for the event (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 13 Gui Nelessen knows how to warm up: With a shot of whisky (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 4 of 13 Bobby Lea concentrates as he faces some stiff competition on the night (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 5 of 13 David Millar, Jonathan Vaughters and Tyler Farrar on stage (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 6 of 13 Thrills and spills in New York city (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 7 of 13 Jonathan Vaughters and one of the promoters of the event, Dan Schmalz, share a drink (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 8 of 13 Tyler Farrar enjoys a night out in the city (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 9 of 13 Jonathan Vaughters calls the final heat of the night (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 10 of 13 Jonathan Vaughters calls the action. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 11 of 13 Competition was fierce throughout the evening. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 12 of 13 The event brought out some former pros, including Ashley McCullough, who rode for the COX cycling team and is now a resident of NYC. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 13 of 13 David Millar and event promoter Dan Schmalz (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Garmin-Transitions's Jonathan Vaughters, David Millar and Tyler Farrar let their hair down on Thursday night in New York as they appeared as special guests at an event organised by NY Velocity to raise funds for the Century Road Club Association's (CRCA) junior development program.

Garmin manager Vaughters acted as master of ceremonies for proceedings at the 'Plaid Men Roller Party' in Manhattan. The evening saw the track replaced with rollers as local riders took part in a series of sprint events amid boisterous support.

The evening was organised to raise funds for the CRCA junior development program. The oldest cycle and racing club in the United States, the CRCA's junior program provides support for under-19 riders.

Click here for a gallery of images from the event.

