Garmin-Transitions' Dean to contest Singlespeed Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Garmin's Julian Dean rides his trainer, perhaps too afraid of the gendarmes to go out on the open roads. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 2 More Kiwi success: Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) from New Zealand was crowned the 2010 Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania Champion. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Garmin-Transitions’ Julian Dean will swap his Felt road bike for a mountain bike next weekend as he tackles the 2010 Singlespeed World Championships in Rotorua, New Zealand. Dean will be one of two big-name roadies taking part in the October 23 race, with Gordon McCauley also taking to the start line.

"I’m really looking forward to participating, though solely from a fun point of view, and I’m super stoked to be supporting such a great event in Rotorua,” said Dean. "Why am I doing something as crazy as this? Because wherever a good laugh might be lurking is an absolute magnet for me."

Marcus Diprose, one of the singlespeed Worlds organisers, was pleased to see some of New Zealand’s top road riders embracing the event. “Gordon calls himself ‘The People’s Champion’, with tongue firmly in cheek,” said Diprose. “He’s like Julian with the right sense of humour - and he enjoys a good time.”

McCauley has just returned from representing New Zealand in the road race and time trial at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India. "He’s promising to ride a massive gear and try and make a break on the other contenders at the start,” said race director Dean Watson. "Hopefully without vomiting."

Some 900 riders from 30 countries will take part in the event. Rotorua is no stranger to holding major mountain biking events, having played host to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in 2006.