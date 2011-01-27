García sanctioned, proceedings opened for Sevilla

Image 1 of 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was impressive on the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Oscar Sevilla battled hard to finish ninth today. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

At the same time as ruling on Alberto Contador, the Spanish cycling federation has also issued a sanction against David García Dapena (Xacobeo Galicia) and opened proceedings against Oscar Sevilla. According to El País, García has been given a two-year ban for his EPO and hydroxyethyl starch (HES) positives in last year's Vuelta a España, where he finished 11th.

García has meanwhile announced that he has ended his career as a professional. He won the Tour of Turkey and a stage of the Vuelta in 2008.

Meanwhile, García's teammate Ezequiel Mosquera, runner-up at the 2010 Vuelta, is apparently still waiting for the return of his B sample after an initial positive test for HES, a blood fluidifier that can mask the use of EPO. He has signed with Dutch team Vacansoleil for this season. The next steps of the Spanish disciplinary committee also depend on the B sample outcome.

However, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Oscar Sevilla, who also returned a positive test result for HES at the Vuelta a Colombia last august, where he finished second overall. Sevilla was already linked to Operación Puerto in 2006.

Both riders, Mosquera and Sevilla, may continue competition until their respective doping cases reach an outcome.