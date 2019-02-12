Gallopin to get season under way at Tour de La Provence

Image 1 of 3 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 7 of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) fought to limit his losses (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 3 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

AG2R La Mondiale's Tony Gallopin will set the wheels of his season in motion at the four-day Tour de La Provence on Thursday.

The 30-year-old will take part in the Giro d'Italia for the first time in his career this season, and feels that the French race is the best way to start his build-up to the Italian Grand Tour.

"Taking part in the Giro has changed my approach to this season," Gallopin said on the his team's website. "The Tour de La Provence – my first race – is the ideal place to start my season.

"Four days of racing on hilly stages, with a time trial, in good weather, will allow me to get back into the rhythm of competition," he said.

"Of course, before starting to race again, you always winder how you're form's going to be, but I'm not worried," said the Frenchman, who's won stages at both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

"Last year, I went to the Tour de La Provence with just six days' racing in my legs, and still came second overall," said Gallopin, whose wife – former pro Marion Rousse – is the deputy race director.

"I had a good winter, and didn't have any problems, and in the build-up to the Giro I'll now do the UAE Tour [February 24-March 2], Paris-Nice [March 10-17] and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya [March 25-31]," he said.

AG2R La Mondiale for the 2019 Tour de La Provence: Mikael Cherel, Axel Domont, Samuel Dumoulin, Ben Gastauer, Tony Gallopin, Dorian Godon, Quentin Jauregui