Gallery: Vuelta a España teams presented

Image 1 of 67 Nairo Quintana backstage at the team presentaiton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 67 Katusha's Jouquin Rodriguez and Dani Moreno (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 67 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 67 Movistar are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 Chris Froome and Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Lampre-Merida on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 Sammy Sanchez during the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Trek Factory Racing at the presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 67 Giant-Shimano wave to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 67 Team Saxo-Tinkoff is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 67 FDJ.fr get ready to leave the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 67 Alberto Contador and Tinkoff-Saxo at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 67 Estaban Chaves and Orica-GreenEge leave the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 67 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 67 Nairo Quintana is focused on winning a second grand tour in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 67 Chris Froome is all smiles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 67 Alberto Contador high-fiving his fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 67 Chris Froome and his Team Sky teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 67 Orica-GreenEdge at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 67 Cannondale on stage at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 67 MTN-Qhubeka's Manel Lacambra and Jens Zemke enjoing the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 67 South African champion Louis Meintjes rolling to the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 67 MTN-Qhubeka make its grand tour debut at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 67 La Vuelta... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 67 Chris Froome and Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 67 Omega Pharma-Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 67 No forgetting which race is on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 67 Jurgen van den Broeck leads his Lotto-Belisol teammates to the presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 67 Cadel Evans and his BMC team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 67 Peter Sagan and his Cannondale teammates ride off from the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 67 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 67 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 67 Garmin-Sharp's turn at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 67 Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 67 Dani Navarro and Cofidis at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 67 IAM Cycling is makings its Vuelta debut (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 67 IAM Cycling at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 67 Mikel Landa and Astana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 67 Astana on stage at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 67 Robert Gesink and Belkin riding to the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 67 Belkin are hoping Robert Gesink will finish high up on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 67 Belkin presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 67 Fabian Cancellara and Trek leave the presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 67 Giant-Shimano leaving the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 67 Rigberto Uran is interviewed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 67 Team Katusha is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 67 Joaquim Rodriguez is interviewed. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 67 Alberto Contador is interviewed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 67 Alberto Contador is interviewed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 67 Team Saxo-Tinkoff is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 67 Team Saxo-Tinkoff is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 67 Team Europcar is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 67 Team Europcar is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 67 Rigberto Uran is interviewed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 67 Omega Pharma Quick Step is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 67 Team Katusha is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 67 FDJ being led away by Thibaut Pinot and Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 67 Rigoberto Uran answers question from the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 67 Nairo Quintana answering questions from the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 67 Europcar leave the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 67 Garmin-Sharp is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 67 Alberto Contador rolls past fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 67 Team Saxo-Tinkoff is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 67 Team Katusha is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 67 Team Katusha is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 67 Alberto Contador was still showing signs of injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 67 Team Europcar is presented (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2014 Vuelta a España team presentation was held in Jerez, Spain on Friday evening. This year is the 69th edition of the grand tour which starts with a team time trial in Jerez today and finishes in Santiago de Compostela with a 9.7km individual time trial on September 14

The 22 teams competing in the Vuelta were all accounted for at the team presentation as were the the overall favoutires for the race, Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and the Movistar duo of Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana.

Check out the related gallery or read the preview to find out more about the coming action.