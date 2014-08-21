Gallery: Vuelta a España photo archive

Image 1 of 81 Image 2 of 81 Image 3 of 81 Image 4 of 81 Image 5 of 81 Image 6 of 81 Image 7 of 81 Image 8 of 81 Image 9 of 81 Image 10 of 81 Image 11 of 81 Image 12 of 81 Image 13 of 81 Image 14 of 81 Image 15 of 81 Image 16 of 81 Image 17 of 81 Image 18 of 81 Image 19 of 81 Image 20 of 81 Image 21 of 81 Image 22 of 81 Image 23 of 81 Image 24 of 81 Image 25 of 81 Image 26 of 81 Image 27 of 81 Image 28 of 81 Image 29 of 81 Image 30 of 81 Image 31 of 81 Image 32 of 81 Image 33 of 81 Image 34 of 81 Image 35 of 81 Image 36 of 81 Image 37 of 81 Image 38 of 81 Image 39 of 81 Image 40 of 81 Image 41 of 81 Image 42 of 81 Image 43 of 81 Image 44 of 81 Image 45 of 81 Image 46 of 81 Image 47 of 81 Image 48 of 81 Image 49 of 81 Image 50 of 81 Image 51 of 81 Image 52 of 81 Image 53 of 81 Image 54 of 81 Image 55 of 81 Image 56 of 81 Image 57 of 81 Image 58 of 81 Image 59 of 81 Image 60 of 81 Image 61 of 81 Image 62 of 81 Image 63 of 81 Image 64 of 81 Image 65 of 81 Image 66 of 81 Image 67 of 81 Image 68 of 81 Image 69 of 81 Image 70 of 81 Image 71 of 81 Image 72 of 81 Image 73 of 81 Image 74 of 81 Image 75 of 81 Image 76 of 81 Image 77 of 81 Image 78 of 81 Image 79 of 81 Image 80 of 81 Image 81 of 81
With the 2014 Vuelta a España days away Cyclingnews opens up the photo album and delves back through the archives of Spain’s grand tour.
Over the last two decades the Vuelta has thrown up its fair share of excitement from the debut of the Angrilu in 1999 to Contador's fight back at Fuente De in 2012 and Chris Horner's win last year.
Take a look at the faces and personalities who have marked the race over the years, and let the memories come back.
