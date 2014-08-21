Trending

Gallery: Vuelta a España photo archive

From Olano and Vandenbroucke to Horner and Contador

David Millar celebrating after claiming stage 20 victory

The late Frank Vandenbroucke won two stages at the 1999 Vuelta and formed an alliance with Jan Ullrich

Chris Horner leads Vincenzo Nibali through the fog on the Angliru at the 2013 Vuelta

The 2005 Vuelta a España podium

Astana celebrate the 2006 Vuelta a España win

The 2006 Vuelta a España podium

An all gold Alexandre Vinokourov won the 2006 Vuelta

Andrey Kashechkin wins ahead of teammate Alexandre Vinokourov

The 2007 Vuelta a España podium

Sébastien Minard and Bingen Fernández show off their new helmets

Roberto Herras in 2002

Ángel Casero celebrates his 2001 Vuelta win with champagne

Marco Pantani riding the 2001 Vuelta

Joseba Beloki in the leader's ejrsey

Erik Zabel in the Points jersey, not the fish jersey

The 2004 Vuelta podium

Tyler Hamilton and Alexandre Vinokourov

A young Alejandro Valverde in 2004

The 2203 Vuelta podium included Alejandro Valverde who finished third

Michael Rasmussen in 2003

Alberto Contador celebrates his first Vuelta a España

The 2008 Vuelta a España podium

Tomas Vaitkus swaps helmets with the moto driver

Chris Horner and Vincenzo Nibali battle of the 2013 overall classification

Joaquim Rodríguez thanks his fan clubs after the 2012 Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador celebrating his 2012 Vuelta a España win

The all Spanish Vuelta a España podium of 2012

Alberto Contador with his Saxo-Tinkoff teammates on the final day of the Vuelta a España

Joaquim Rodríguez wins the 12th stage of the Vuelta a España

These four riders will resume their fifth for the overall in 2014

Juan José Cobo shakes Braley Wiggins' hand on the podium

The 2011 Vuelta a España podium

The 2010 Vuelta a España champion Vincenzo Nibali

The 2010 Vuelta a España podium

The top three from 2009: Sammy Sanchez, Alejandro Valverde and Cadel Evans

Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez enjoy a champagne fight

Alejandro Valverde and his teamamtes in 2009, the last year the leader's jersey was gold

Andre Greipel wins the final stage in Madrid and reminds everyone of his sponsor

Alejandro Valverde and Sammy Sanchez in 2009

Filippo Simeoni in the 2003 Domina Vacanze team kit

David Millar won stage 17 of the 2003 Vuelta

Champagne for the 2010 podium

Aitor González won the 2002 edition of the Vuelta

Alessandro Petacchi wins stage 14 of the 2003 Vuelta in Valdepenas

Matt White and David Millar relaxing in 2003 ahead of stage 15

At 41-yeras-old, Chris Honer became the oldest ever grand tour winner with victory at the 2013 Vuelta

RadioShack toast Chris Horner's Vuelta win

Euskaltel-Euskadi won the team classification in its final Vuelta

Chris Horner (RadioShack) holds aloft the Vuelta winner's trophy

1999 race winner Jan Ullrich leads the peloton

Floyd Landis (Us Postal) time trialing at the Vuelta in 2004

Australia Matt White in US Postal colours in 2003

A young Alejandro Valverde in the 2003 Vuelta while riding for Kelme

Roberto Heras and Johan Bruyneel at the Vuelta

Floyd Landis wore the leader's jersey in the 2004 Vuelta

Dave Zabriskie on his way to a lone stage win in 2004

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) climbs L´Angliru

Levi Leipheimer leads team leader Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador had already won the Giro in 2008 before taking the Vuelta too

Damiano Cunego takes his second stage of the race in 2009.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin) wins a stage during the 2009 Vuelta

Jan Ullrich leads the Vuelta in 1999

The 2001 Vuelta contenders in action

Isidro Nozal (ONCE-Eroski) led the Vuelta but cracked in the final time trial in 2003

The ONCE team were a major force in the Vuelta

Alex Zulle was passed his best years in 2003

Oscar Sevilla (Kelme) leading the Vuelta in 2002 with Angel Casero (Festina) on his wheel

Igor Anton lead the Vuelta in 2010 but crashed out

Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) saw his Vuelta chances fall apart in the final time trial in 2010

Chris Sutton (Team Sky) wins a stage in 2011

Bradley Wiggins leading the Vuelta in 2011

Stijn Devolder was once tipped as the next Lance Armstrong

Oscar Friere (Rabobank) wining a stage in 2008

2010 Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali in Liquigas colours

Marcel Kittel's grand tour breakthrough came in the 2011 Vuelta

A mass pile up in Toledo during the 2011 edition of the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contado (Saxo Bank) wins the Vuelta in 2012 with a long attack to Fuente De

A young Joaquim Rodriguez in his ONCE days

Abraham Olano won the Vuelta in 1998

An exhausted Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the finish line in Fuente Dé after conceding more than two and a half minutes plus the leader's jersey to Alberto Contador.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) wins atop the Angliru.

With the 2014 Vuelta a España days away Cyclingnews opens up the photo album and delves back through the archives of Spain’s grand tour.

Over the last two decades the Vuelta has thrown up its fair share of excitement from the debut of the Angrilu in 1999 to Contador's fight back at Fuente De in 2012 and Chris Horner's win last year.

Take a look at the faces and personalities who have marked the race over the years, and let the memories come back.

Click here for the photo gallery. 

 