Gallery: Tour of Britain team presentation

Image 1 of 9 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) signing autographs (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 9 Mark Cavendish interviewed by Ned Boulting as his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 9 BMC at the team presentation in Liverpool (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 9 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) being interviewed by Ned Boulting (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 9 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) waiting to be called onto the podium (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 6 of 9 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) signs autographs in Liverpool (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 7 of 9 Tinkoff-Saxo at the team presentation (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 8 of 9 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) chats to the press (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 9 of 9 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signing autographs for fans (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

The 2014 Tour of Britain gets underway in Liverpool and on the eve of the race, the 20 teams were presented to the public during the official team presentation.

Bradley Wiggins got the biggest cheer and he leads a strong Team Sky squad as he attempts to win his home stage race for a second consecutive year. Also in action, and likely to clash in the sprint finishes, are Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano). Other big names to look out for include Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Leopold Koenig (Netapp-Endura), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Steve Cummings (BMC), Adam Blythe (NFTO) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

The race kicks off with a circuit race around Liverpool with eight laps of a 16-kilometre course. Although there’s a classified climb on each lap it will not prove testing enough to split the race with the sprinters given the chance to shine on the shortest day of the race.

