Gallery: Through the lens at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 28 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) makes his way to the start (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 2 of 28 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) lead the break (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 3 of 28 Room with a view: The peloton head towards the finish in Wevelgem (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 4 of 28 RadioShack, Sky and GreenEdge were the some of the race's most aggressive teams but they could do nothing to stop QuickStep’s dominance (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 5 of 28 A sea of colour at the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 6 of 28 The cobbles of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 7 of 28 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was one of the biggest surprises, attacking early and then making a final move from the break (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 8 of 28 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) goes alone on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 9 of 28 The day's main break on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 10 of 28 Two 1T4i riders wait patiently behind a crowd of fans (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 11 of 28 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) leads from the front but he was unable to win (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 12 of 28 The Flemish fans watch on at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 13 of 28 The Flemish fans watch on at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 14 of 28 The peloton race along the coast (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 15 of 28 The fog and mist were part of the early conditions (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 16 of 28 Matt Hayman (Team Sky) keeps a young fan happy (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 17 of 28 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 18 of 28 A Sky rider keeps Mark Cavendish out of trouble (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 19 of 28 Andreas Klier (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 20 of 28 9 leaders with an advantage of 7 minutes and 14 seconds over the bunch (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 21 of 28 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) sets the pace at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 22 of 28 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Movistar) tries to keep pace with a Liquigas rider (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 23 of 28 Insausti leads Lund (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 24 of 28 The bunch hit the Kemmelberg with Mark Cavendish in the mix (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 25 of 28 Tom Boonen leads Vansummeren and Oss (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 26 of 28 The Europcar team hit the front (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 27 of 28 The RadioShack-Nissan team bus pays tribute to Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 28 of 28 Gent-Wevelgem 2012 (Image credit: Gruber Images)

Gent-Wevelgem encapsulated everything that’s great about professional racing, a highly-charged start, an exciting but even parcours and a thrilling finish. The attacks, thrills and even the spills came together to provide one of the most exciting one-day races of the season so far.

The race eventually came down to a sprint with Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma-QuickStep) giving another master class in sprinting.

And once again Jered and Ashley Gruber were out on the course, picking their way through key sections to deliver some of the best action shots of the race.

