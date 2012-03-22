Gallery: Through The Lens at Dwars Door Vlaanderen

The dust may have settled on another edition of Dwars Door Vlaanderen but before consigning another Belgian semi-Classic to the history books we look back on another exciting race through the eyes of photographing duo, Jered and Ashley Gruber.
The pair based themselves on numerous parts of the course, starting with the cobbled section of Holleweg. By then the day’s break had already formed and Omega-Pharma’s Sylvain Chavanel and eventual winner Niki Terpstra were clear.
From there, the two photographers split up, covering different parts of the race.
“Wednesday was the first time Ashley and I had ever actually split up to cover the race. I rode down to the lower part of the Eikenberg, while she stationed herself on the descent of the Eikenberg, Ladeuze. We shot our respective scenes, then met back up on the bike path heading to the Kwaremont,” said Jered.
