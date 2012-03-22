Gallery: Through The Lens at Dwars Door Vlaanderen

Image 1 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 2 of 32 The main break riding over the cobbles in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 3 of 32 The dusty cobbles on the road to Waregem (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 4 of 32 The dusty cobbles on the road to Waregem (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 5 of 32 Niki Terpstra (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) during his winning move (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 6 of 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 7 of 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 8 of 32 Filippo Pozzato puts in another solid performance (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 9 of 32 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 10 of 32 Farrar and Rojas rider together (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 11 of 32 Stijn Devolder leads world champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 12 of 32 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 13 of 32 Holding on: the back of the peloton (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 14 of 32 A Lotto rider grits his teeth as the winning move leaves him behind (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 15 of 32 Netapp's Blaz Jarc (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 16 of 32 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 17 of 32 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 18 of 32 The peloton head towards one of the climbs in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 19 of 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) looks as strong as last year (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 20 of 32 Sky lead the bunch (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 21 of 32 Former world champion Oscar Freire with compatrior Carlos Barredo on his wheel (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 22 of 32 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 23 of 32 Jelle Wallays (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 24 of 32 Sylvain Chavanel marks Maarten Wijnants (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 25 of 32 Sep Vanmarcke on the counter-attack (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 26 of 32 Jack Bauer and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 27 of 32 Heinrich Haussler leads Oscar Freire (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 28 of 32 Terpstra and Chavanel were the strongest riders in the race (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 29 of 32 Sep Vanmarcke at the front of the peloton in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 30 of 32 A Belgian fan picks out his favourite rider (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 31 of 32 Niki Terpstra (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) leads the move of the day (Image credit: Gruber Images) Image 32 of 32 Markus Eichler gets a welcome push (Image credit: Gruber Images)

The dust may have settled on another edition of Dwars Door Vlaanderen but before consigning another Belgian semi-Classic to the history books we look back on another exciting race through the eyes of photographing duo, Jered and Ashley Gruber.

The pair based themselves on numerous parts of the course, starting with the cobbled section of Holleweg. By then the day’s break had already formed and Omega-Pharma’s Sylvain Chavanel and eventual winner Niki Terpstra were clear.

From there, the two photographers split up, covering different parts of the race.

“Wednesday was the first time Ashley and I had ever actually split up to cover the race. I rode down to the lower part of the Eikenberg, while she stationed herself on the descent of the Eikenberg, Ladeuze. We shot our respective scenes, then met back up on the bike path heading to the Kwaremont,” said Jered.



