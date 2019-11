Gallery: Through the lens at Het Nieuwsblad with Jered Gruber

Image 1 of 44 Flecha (Team Sky) is at home on the cobbles (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 44 The tail of the peloton is the wrong place to be positioned on the climbs (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 3 of 44 Race winner Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 4 of 44 Jered's wife, and fellow photographer Ashley, is interviewed as the rider pass (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 5 of 44 The peloton were treated to clear blue skies on Saturday (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 6 of 44 Kristof Goddaert (Ag2R) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 7 of 44 Belgian's Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis) keeps in contact with the peloton as they tackle another stretch of cobbles (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 8 of 44 Riders pass the Haaghoek, the first stretch of cobbles in the race (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 9 of 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma Quickstep) looks comfortable on the Haaghoek (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 10 of 44 Omega-Pharma Quickstep take charge of the bunch on the first cobbled section (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 11 of 44 Last man standing on the cobbles: Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 12 of 44 Race winner Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 13 of 44 A Netapp rider gets some welcome support from the crowd (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 14 of 44 Angelo Tulik seeks an alternative mode of transport (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 15 of 44 Sky's Jeremy Hunt on the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 16 of 44 Sky's Jeremy Hunt on the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 17 of 44 A Vanconsoleil rider grits his teeth on one of the bergs (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 18 of 44 Flecha (Team Sky) is at home on the cobbles (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 19 of 44 Sep Vanmarcke chases down Tom Boonen, Hushovd is left trailing (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 20 of 44 Last man standing on the cobbles: Lieuwe Westra (Vaconsoleil) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 21 of 44 The women's peloton tackle the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 22 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 23 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 24 of 44 The AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team on the front of the women's peloton (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 25 of 44 The women's peloton stretched out on the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 26 of 44 The leading women on the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 27 of 44 American Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads a group (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 28 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 29 of 44 American Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads a group (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 30 of 44 Jan Ghyselinck's fan club having fun (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 31 of 44 They start young in Belgium (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 32 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 33 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 34 of 44 A Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley riding on the Molenberg (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 35 of 44 Noemi Cantele on the attack (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 36 of 44 The men's peloton filter through the Haaghoek (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 37 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 38 of 44 The men's field on the approach to another of the small Belgian climbs (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 39 of 44 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) made his Classics debut (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 40 of 44 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) made his Classics debut (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 41 of 44 Alex Dowsett is forced to wait for his team car after a problem with his bike (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 42 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 43 of 44 Flecha glides along the cobbles and leads the peloton (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 44 of 44 (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

Late last year, American photographer Jered Gruber and his wife Ashley provided some of the best images we've seen with their highlights of the year, and they're back again for 2012, set to cover a number of European races and events.

This weekend the pair shot at the first bike race since Lombardia last year, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, chasing both the men's and women's field over sections of cobbles and a series of climbs.

Starting out at the Haaghoek section of cobbles Jered then positioned himself on the Molenberg, to bring us some of the best shots from the race action.

You can also see a full selection of the Gruber's work here.