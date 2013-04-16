Gallery: Teams test aero gear at Giro del Trentino

Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 31 Nibali's new narrow aero bar position develop on the track during the winter (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 31 There's not much of a gap between the front wheel and the BMC frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 31 The BMC rear brake bridge with its UCI approved sticker (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 31 The rarely seen Caja Rural Vivelo TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 31 The front brake on Ivan Basso's Cannondale TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 31 The Wilier Triestina bikes used by Colombia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 31 The Wilier claims it is wind friendly (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 31 The CCC Polsat riders warm up on their Guerciotti bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 31 The Rusvelo K-Zero Colnago bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 31 We spotted NetApp-Endura using this chunky Fuji TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 31 The rear stays wrap around the brake (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 31 The rears stays are huge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 31 Cesare Benedetti is one of the riders using the new Fuji TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 31 Astana place their Campagnolo batteries behind the saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 31 A front view of the 3T aero bars and hidden brake (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 31 The 3T aero bars on the BMC TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 31 The front brake of the Trek bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 31 Astana use the aero Look pedals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 31 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 31 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 31 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 31 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 31 The cockpit of the Vini Fantini Cipollini TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 31 Oscar Gatto's Cipollini TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 31 The chunky rear brake bridge of the Cipollini bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 31 Androni Giocattoli use the Vision aero chain set (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 31 The hefty seat post of the Androni Giocattoli Bianchi bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 31 The hole in the Bianchi chain stay is ideal for fitting the race timing sensor (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 31 The seat tube of the MTN-Qhubeka Trek bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 31 The seat post of Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized Shiv bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The team time trial is one of the most technical events in the sport of cycling: everything from the pacing of each rider, the order in which they ride, to the finest details of their equipment can add up to a matter of seconds if not minutes. With the Giro d'Italia a main goal of Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins, and the 17.4km team test in the first week, it is no surprise to see him and his team at the Giro del Trentino dialing in the details.

From the results, it seems as if the British squad is on track: they finished the 14.4km course a full 13 seconds quicker than Vincenzo Nibali's Astana team, and 16 seconds faster than the Lampre-Merida team of Michele Scarponi.

Cyclingnews' exclusive gallery gives a peek at the team's equipment and the kinds of things we might expect to see in full form at the Giro d'Italia next month.