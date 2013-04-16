Gallery: Teams test aero gear at Giro del Trentino

Sky hone machines for Giro d'Italia team time trial
The team time trial is one of the most technical events in the sport of cycling: everything from the pacing of each rider, the order in which they ride, to the finest details of their equipment can add up to a matter of seconds if not minutes. With the Giro d'Italia a main goal of Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins, and the 17.4km team test in the first week, it is no surprise to see him and his team at the Giro del Trentino dialing in the details.
From the results, it seems as if the British squad is on track: they finished the 14.4km course a full 13 seconds quicker than Vincenzo Nibali's Astana team, and 16 seconds faster than the Lampre-Merida team of Michele Scarponi.
Cyclingnews' exclusive gallery gives a peek at the team's equipment and the kinds of things we might expect to see in full form at the Giro d'Italia next month.
