Gallery: Teams prepare for Giro d'Italia start in San Lorenzo al Mare

Contador, Aru, Porte, Uran arrive to the Ligurian coast
The Giro d’Italia peloton has descended on the Ligurian coast in preparation for the start of the race and the team time trial this Saturday. Some of the teams have already had reconnoitred the 17.6-kilometre course from San Lorenzo al Mare to San Remo and will get one final look at it on Saturday morning.
Astana, Lampre-Merida and Lotto-Soudal all held their pre-race press conferences in San Remo on Thursday. Fabio Aru was in attendance for Astana, his first public appearance since pulling out of the Giro del Trentino with intestinal problems. Aru, who finished third overall during last year’s race, announced during the press conference that he had extended his contract with the team until the end of 2017.
Lotto-Soudal bring André Greipel and Jürgen Van Den Broeck to the Giro d’Italia, with both riders returning after an extended absence. Van Den Broeck has said that he’s targeting the top 10 at the race, while Greipel is looking to boost his win tally for 2015. Former Chinese road champion Gang Xu and African time trial champion Tsgabu Grmay will make their debut at the race for Lampre-Merida.
Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky will be holding their press conferences on Friday afternoon with the team presentation taking place at 17:00 CET.