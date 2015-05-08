Gallery: Teams prepare for Giro d'Italia start in San Lorenzo al Mare

Image 1 of 29 Astana's key riders for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 29 Rigoberto Urán and Tom Boonen talk to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Rigoberto Uran and Tom Boonen next to the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 The fountains have been dyed pink in honour of the Giro. (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 29 The Tinkoff-Saxo bikes get a clean after a morning training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 29 Steven de Jongh is lead DS for Tinkoff-Saxo at the Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 29 Rigoberto Urán has come close to winning the trophy, can he do it this year? (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 8 of 29 Tom Boonen says he will be working for his teammate Uran (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 9 of 29 Rigoberto Urán and Tom Boonen (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 10 of 29 Alberto Contador surrounded by microphones (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 29 Alberto Contador talks to the press (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 29 The Tinkoff-Saxo mechanics prepare the bikes ahead of the Giro d'Italia start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 29 Alberto Contador will be looking to lay his hands on this trophy again (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 29 Alberto Contador talks at his pre-race press conference (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 29 Astana's time trial bikes lined up and ready for action on Saturday (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 The Lampre-Merida team for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 Lampre's Giro debutants Gang Xu and Tsgabu Grmay (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 Robert Ferrari with Giuseppe Saronni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Team manager Brent Copeland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Who will add their name this year? (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck makes his return to the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 29 Andre Greipel is looking for stage victories at the Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 Andre Greipel and Jurgen Van Den Broeck at the Lotto-Soudal press conference (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 The team time trial will finish in San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Mikel Landa will provide suppport for Aru at the Giro (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Fabio Aru leads Astana's GC ambitions (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Will Fabio Aru be able to lay his hands on this trophy (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 The trophy all the riders want (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Fabio Aru won't be riding this on Saturday (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro d’Italia peloton has descended on the Ligurian coast in preparation for the start of the race and the team time trial this Saturday. Some of the teams have already had reconnoitred the 17.6-kilometre course from San Lorenzo al Mare to San Remo and will get one final look at it on Saturday morning.

Astana, Lampre-Merida and Lotto-Soudal all held their pre-race press conferences in San Remo on Thursday. Fabio Aru was in attendance for Astana, his first public appearance since pulling out of the Giro del Trentino with intestinal problems. Aru, who finished third overall during last year’s race, announced during the press conference that he had extended his contract with the team until the end of 2017.

Lotto-Soudal bring André Greipel and Jürgen Van Den Broeck to the Giro d’Italia, with both riders returning after an extended absence. Van Den Broeck has said that he’s targeting the top 10 at the race, while Greipel is looking to boost his win tally for 2015. Former Chinese road champion Gang Xu and African time trial champion Tsgabu Grmay will make their debut at the race for Lampre-Merida.

Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky will be holding their press conferences on Friday afternoon with the team presentation taking place at 17:00 CET.

