Trending

Gallery: Teams prepare for Giro d'Italia start in San Lorenzo al Mare

Contador, Aru, Porte, Uran arrive to the Ligurian coast

Image 1 of 29

Astana's key riders for the Giro d'Italia

Astana's key riders for the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 29

Rigoberto Urán and Tom Boonen talk to the press

Rigoberto Urán and Tom Boonen talk to the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Rigoberto Uran and Tom Boonen next to the Giro d'Italia trophy

Rigoberto Uran and Tom Boonen next to the Giro d'Italia trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

The fountains have been dyed pink in honour of the Giro.

The fountains have been dyed pink in honour of the Giro.
(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)
Image 5 of 29

The Tinkoff-Saxo bikes get a clean after a morning training ride

The Tinkoff-Saxo bikes get a clean after a morning training ride
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 29

Steven de Jongh is lead DS for Tinkoff-Saxo at the Giro

Steven de Jongh is lead DS for Tinkoff-Saxo at the Giro
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 29

Rigoberto Urán has come close to winning the trophy, can he do it this year?

Rigoberto Urán has come close to winning the trophy, can he do it this year?
(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)
Image 8 of 29

Tom Boonen says he will be working for his teammate Uran

Tom Boonen says he will be working for his teammate Uran
(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)
Image 9 of 29

Rigoberto Urán and Tom Boonen

Rigoberto Urán and Tom Boonen
(Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele)
Image 10 of 29

Alberto Contador surrounded by microphones

Alberto Contador surrounded by microphones
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 29

Alberto Contador talks to the press

Alberto Contador talks to the press
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 29

The Tinkoff-Saxo mechanics prepare the bikes ahead of the Giro d'Italia start

The Tinkoff-Saxo mechanics prepare the bikes ahead of the Giro d'Italia start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 29

Alberto Contador will be looking to lay his hands on this trophy again

Alberto Contador will be looking to lay his hands on this trophy again
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 29

Alberto Contador talks at his pre-race press conference

Alberto Contador talks at his pre-race press conference
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 29

Astana's time trial bikes lined up and ready for action on Saturday

Astana's time trial bikes lined up and ready for action on Saturday
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

The Lampre-Merida team for the Giro d'Italia

The Lampre-Merida team for the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 29

Lampre's Giro debutants Gang Xu and Tsgabu Grmay

Lampre's Giro debutants Gang Xu and Tsgabu Grmay
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 29

Robert Ferrari with Giuseppe Saronni

Robert Ferrari with Giuseppe Saronni
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

Team manager Brent Copeland

Team manager Brent Copeland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Who will add their name this year?

Who will add their name this year?
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

Jurgen Van Den Broeck makes his return to the Giro d'Italia

Jurgen Van Den Broeck makes his return to the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

Andre Greipel is looking for stage victories at the Giro

Andre Greipel is looking for stage victories at the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

Andre Greipel and Jurgen Van Den Broeck at the Lotto-Soudal press conference

Andre Greipel and Jurgen Van Den Broeck at the Lotto-Soudal press conference
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

The team time trial will finish in San Remo

The team time trial will finish in San Remo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Mikel Landa will provide suppport for Aru at the Giro

Mikel Landa will provide suppport for Aru at the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Fabio Aru leads Astana's GC ambitions

Fabio Aru leads Astana's GC ambitions
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Will Fabio Aru be able to lay his hands on this trophy

Will Fabio Aru be able to lay his hands on this trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

The trophy all the riders want

The trophy all the riders want
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Fabio Aru won't be riding this on Saturday

Fabio Aru won't be riding this on Saturday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Giro d’Italia peloton has descended on the Ligurian coast in preparation for the start of the race and the team time trial this Saturday. Some of the teams have already had reconnoitred the 17.6-kilometre course from San Lorenzo al Mare to San Remo and will get one final look at it on Saturday morning.

Related Articles

Video: Top 5 sprinters for the Giro d'Italia

Van Den Broeck returns to his roots at Giro d'Italia

inCycle video: Contador, Porte and Uran talk ahead of the Giro d'Italia

Astana, Lampre-Merida and Lotto-Soudal all held their pre-race press conferences in San Remo on Thursday. Fabio Aru was in attendance for Astana, his first public appearance since pulling out of the Giro del Trentino with intestinal problems. Aru, who finished third overall during last year’s race, announced during the press conference that he had extended his contract with the team until the end of 2017.

Lotto-Soudal bring André Greipel and Jürgen Van Den Broeck to the Giro d’Italia, with both riders returning after an extended absence. Van Den Broeck has said that he’s targeting the top 10 at the race, while Greipel is looking to boost his win tally for 2015. Former Chinese road champion Gang Xu and African time trial champion Tsgabu Grmay will make their debut at the race for Lampre-Merida.

Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky will be holding their press conferences on Friday afternoon with the team presentation taking place at 17:00 CET.

Follow all the build up to the race live on Cyclingnews. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.