Video: Top 5 sprinters for the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) before the race got underway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 3 The 2015 Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Andre Greipel takes the stage 4 win in Turkey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

With some of the most mountainous terrain of the year, the Giro d’Italia is often a daunting prospect for sprinters. Several of the big names have opted to ride across the pond in California this May but a strong field still lines up in Italy this weekend.

This year’s parcours provides the sprinters with seven flat days to duke it out while the likes of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) can add to his tally on some of the tougher finishes. Matthews had a great Giro d’Italia in 2014, spending almost a week in the pink jersey and taking a stage win along the way. The Australian has been on form this season and he’s looking for more of the same.

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) is another man to watch, as he makes his return to the Giro following a four-year absence. Greipel has three victories to his name so far this year and he’ll be a tough man to beat on the flat finishes.

Watch the video below and see who else we’ve picked for our five sprinters to watch at the Giro d’Italia. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.