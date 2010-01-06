Gallery: Team Sky braves the cold in London

Image 1 of 17 It's all about simple elegance for Team Sky. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 2 of 17 One of the Team Sky Jaguars is ready and loaded after the presentation. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 3 of 17 High end on the high street... Jaguars carry Pinarello bikes in London. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 4 of 17 Team Sky is one of two Pinarello ProTour sponsorhip deals this season. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 5 of 17 Pinarello's all-new Dogma 60.1 will carry Team Sky's riders throughout 2010. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 6 of 17 There's no missing to which team these Pinarellos belong. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 7 of 17 The team is using Prologo saddles. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 8 of 17 Pinarello, Adidas and Gatorade are just three of the sponsors behind Team Sky. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 9 of 17 Russ Downing concentrates on some of the new equipment. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 10 of 17 Davide Vigano in London. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 11 of 17 Sylvain Calzati poses after Team Sky's presentation. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 12 of 17 Morris Possoni gets his best cheesy grin going in London. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 13 of 17 Neo-pro Peter Kennaugh is wrapped up against the cold. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 14 of 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen was all smiles at the Team Sky launch. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 15 of 17 Dario Cioni is making a ProTour return with Team Sky. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 16 of 17 Peter Kennaugh enjoys a cup of coffee in the cold. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 17 of 17 Russ Downing is rugged up and ready to go in London. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net)

Following a presentation in London on Monday, the riders of Team Sky met with the public - those who'll be supporting the team throughout 2010 - in a display of stars and equipment to keep the fans entertained.

All eyes were on the Jaguar team cars and the Pinarello Dogma 60.1 bikes that will carry the likes of Bradley Wiggins, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Simon Gerrans through the ProTour this season.

The team has set its sights high in its debut year, with the Tour de France an obvious highlight as Wiggins aims to improve on his fourth place finish in last year's edition of the race.

Cyclingnews presents more images from the English capital as the ProTour's newest team makes an impressive display after its official launch.