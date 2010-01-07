Gallery: Team Milram launch

Team Milram presented its official team roster on Thursday in Dortmund, Germany. The German ProTour team seeks a more successful 2010 season after accumulating only seven victories during their 2009 campaign. Once again, the team will be led by co-captains Linus Gerdemann and Gerald Ciolek.
The team features 24 riders from six nations, with two-thirds of them being German. There are five newcomers to the team, including Germans Roger Kluge and Dominik Nerz, Belgians Roy Sentjens and Wim de Vocht plus Australia's Luke Roberts, currently in his homeland for the national championships.
From the snow of Dortmund, the team will head to balmier weather on the Spanish island of Mallorca for training. Team Milram's first race of the year will be the Tour Down Under in Australia.
Check out the photos taken by Cyclingnews' Susan Westemeyer in the associated gallery.
