Gallery: Team Milram launch

Image 1 of 19 A Milram team car at the launch in wintery Dortmund. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 2 of 19 The bus of Team Milram. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 3 of 19 A Milram team car in the snow at Dortmund, Germany for the team launch. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 4 of 19 Some of sponsor Milram's products on display. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 5 of 19 An advertising poster featuring Linus Gerdemann. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 6 of 19 Getting in place for the team photo: who gets to hold the bike? (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 7 of 19 Gerald Ciolek, Linus Gerdemann and Fabian Wegmann (l-r). (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 8 of 19 Thirty-eight year old Dutchman Servais Knaven. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 9 of 19 Milram riders mingle with the press at the team launch. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 10 of 19 Former German champion Fabian Wegmann. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 11 of 19 Dominik Roels is rather hirsute this season. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 12 of 19 Is that Grizzly Adams? No, it's Dominik Roels! (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 13 of 19 Adjusting the helmets. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 14 of 19 Linus Gerdemann finally got his helmet fastened. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 15 of 19 The legs of German cycling. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 16 of 19 Joe Cool: the Gerald Ciolek advertising poster. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 17 of 19 Team Milram's 2010 ride: a SRAM-equipped Focus. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 18 of 19 Fabian Wegmann (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer) Image 19 of 19 Packing up the bikes to send to training camp. (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer)

Team Milram presented its official team roster on Thursday in Dortmund, Germany. The German ProTour team seeks a more successful 2010 season after accumulating only seven victories during their 2009 campaign. Once again, the team will be led by co-captains Linus Gerdemann and Gerald Ciolek.

The team features 24 riders from six nations, with two-thirds of them being German. There are five newcomers to the team, including Germans Roger Kluge and Dominik Nerz, Belgians Roy Sentjens and Wim de Vocht plus Australia's Luke Roberts, currently in his homeland for the national championships.

From the snow of Dortmund, the team will head to balmier weather on the Spanish island of Mallorca for training. Team Milram's first race of the year will be the Tour Down Under in Australia.

Check out the photos taken by Cyclingnews' Susan Westemeyer in the associated gallery.